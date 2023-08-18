North Granville residents are being asked to refrain from excessive water use for the next two weeks, according to the town's Superintendent of Highways Scott Taylor.

Following an 8-inch waterline break Thursday, Aug. 10, the water tank is still working on refilling to maximum capacity. Residents utilizing the North Granville Water District are being asked to keep the outdoor hoses off for the time being.

Taylor said now is not the time to be filling pools, watering the grass, or anything beyond day-to-day water use. Thanks to new wells that were installed last winter, the water tank is refilling faster than it would have in prior years.

Some residents have reported cloudy water conditions that are lingering from the repairs. Taylor said crews are working to clean up the water. He also said if another line were to break before the tank refills, North Granville would be out of water again. The age of the system is attributed to the break as it was built in 1939, according to Taylor.

Taylor said the water restriction will be removed when the tank is full again, roughly in two weeks.