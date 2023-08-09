Washington County Historical Society’s Local History Book Club will meet from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at the East Hebron Presbyterian Church, 6559 State Rt. 22, Hebron, NY and at the one-room schoolhouse across the street from the church. The school is maintained by the Hebron Preservation Society. Washington County Historical Society membership is not required for participation. The discussion will focus on the history of one-room schoolhouse education in Washington County. Attendees are asked to read the chapter on Education in the book Hebron A Century in Review, or to read Kaufman’s The American One-Room Schoolhouse.