The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will honor police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) for their dedication and service to the community on First Responders Day, Thursday, July 27, at Saratoga Race Course.

The day will feature free admission for all first responders with proper identification and include a race named in their honor.

For the first time ever, NYRA will host special same-day performances by two of New York’s most celebrated first responder pipe and drum bands: The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and the New York State Police (NYSP). Each will perform trackside and will be supplemented by an appearance from the New York Police Department (NYPD) Ceremonial Unit.