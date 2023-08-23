From a press release: “Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way – Keeping Kids’ Health on Track” is the theme of the 55th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair.

The butter sculpture shows a small train, conducted by a cow, carrying young passengers. The train’s signage calls out “milk, yogurt and cheese." A sign atop the sculpture says to keep "on track" with dairy in your diet, a press release says. The message is clearly aimed at children and their parents, the press materials say.

“Unveiling the Butter Sculpture is one of my favorite traditions at The Fair and a wonderful way to honor our dairy farmers who work so hard to feed our families and bring healthy products to our communities every day," said Richard A. Ball, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.