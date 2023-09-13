New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will update the Value of Carbon guidance to help measure the impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

The update will specifically target the social costs per ton of the harmful sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and HFC-236fa, the highest-valued greenhouse gasses per ton due to their long-lasting and high-impact nature, according to the DEC.

SF6, the most potent greenhouse gas, is valued at $4.7 million per ton. It’s primarily used as an insulating gas. The value of HFC-236fa is $1.7 million per ton, according to the DEC.

Starting in 2024, the DEC will prohibit the use of HFC-236fa as a refrigerant in new HVAC equipment under state regulation.

The Value of Carbon guidance is not a regulation, but a metric that establishes a monetary value for the avoided emissions of greenhouse gases.