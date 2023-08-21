A wine tasting and silent auction to benefit the Town of Chester Library will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Friends Lake Inn.

“Visit with friends while sampling a variety of wines and tasty hors d’oeuvres,” a press release for the event said.

A portion of the event will include a basket raffle, where six baskets and a money tree will be won by lucky donors. The drawing will be held during the wine tasting.

Raffle prizes: Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Basket; Lucky Money Tree (Win $100 cash, plus lottery tickets); Adirondack Carved Bear (hand carved); All Things Coffee Basket; Adirondack Winter Adventure Basket; Joseph Carr Wine Basket; Ice Cream Sundae Basket.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the library or Wednesdays at the Town of Chester Farmers Market. A raffle participant does not need to be present to win. 3 raffle tickets will cost $5; 7 tickets or $10; and 15 tickets for $20.

Reservations can be made at the Town of Chester Library, online with a credit card, or by mail with a reservation form. It is $30 per person to attend.