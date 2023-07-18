Saratoga Casino Hotel is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, July 24 from noon to 6pm inside the hotel ballroom, the Red Cross announced.

"Every 2 seconds someone needs a blood transfusion. Saratoga Casino provides awareness of the constant need for blood donations and provides an exceptional venue in our community for blood drives," said Sonja Ronovech, Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross.

Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code SARATOACASINO, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.