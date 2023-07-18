Saratoga Casino Hotel hosts blood drive

Saratoga Casino Hotel is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, July 24 from noon to 6pm inside the hotel ballroom, the Red Cross announced.

"Every 2 seconds someone needs a blood transfusion. Saratoga Casino provides awareness of the constant need for blood donations and provides an exceptional venue in our community for blood drives," said Sonja Ronovech, Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross.

Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code SARATOACASINO, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Red Cross blood drive at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY, NY – Aviation Mall will be hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, July 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. across from Regal Cinema.

The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed. Donors are needed now more than ever to give blood or platelets to avoid a looming blood shortage.

Presenting donors at this blood drive will receive a “shark week” t-shirt, while supplies last. In addition, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.