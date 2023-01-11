 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridging the gap

More than 200 people, as well as fire engines, ambulances, trucks and four-wheelers, were at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon for the new bridge that carries county Route 61 over the Batten Kill between the towns of Salem and Jackson.

Winn Construction of Waterford handled the project, which included installation of a new steel multi-girder and composite concrete deck. There were also repairs and retrofits to the substructure, work on the approach roads and guiderail replacement. The project cost about $3.34 million.

Construction began in March and was completed in December.

The old bridge was constructed in 1962 to replace the original 1858 wooden covered bridge, which now serves as a local museum.

Longtime Shushan businessman Dennis Yushak helped christen the new bridge with a champagne bottle and an oversize pair of scissors was used to cut the ribbon.

