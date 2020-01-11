Bridging the divide to development in Fort Edward

“During the past several years, Kingsbury has been approached in an effort to accept and make public the roadway to the private development at the dewatering facility in Fort Edward,” said Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan on Thursday. “For some time, there was a private right-of-way owned by Mary Webb and a temporary bridge within the Kingsbury town boundaries.

In December 2018, WCC purchased the right-of-way from Webb for $130,000. And they still own and pay taxes on the parcel.

“We had been approached by representatives of WCC and state officials in an effort to keep the process moving forward,” Hogan continued. “If my recollection serves me correctly, we have been asked to accept other arrangements on the bridge like bonding, promise of future state funds.”

But Hogan, as well as others said the promises of money all rely on actions in the future with an immediate financial risk to taxpayers.

“We deem the project at the dewatering facility to be private development and therefore, permanent infrastructure costs should be borne by the developers involved in these projects as a cost of doing business,” Hogan said, likening it to any other development that is required to pave entrances to projects as part of their project.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}