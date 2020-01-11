Bridging the divide to development in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — Now that there’s a sale pending on a portion of the former General Electric Co., dewatering site in Fort Edward, access to the landlocked property poses challenges for Washington County supervisors and economic developers.
And while some county supervisors are optimistic that it will all work out, others said because there have been so many broken promises related to the property, they want everything in writing.
The biggest issues to tackle before a March 1 closing deadline with potential owner, WL Plastics, are the EPA-owned temporary bridge and roadway off Route 196 and entrances to the property still owned by WCC, a real estate holding company of D.A. Collins.
And before the slated March closing, WL Plastics representatives said they want the bridge and access issues resolved, according to Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien who also heads the Warren Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency.
But resolving those issues at the town or county level is cost prohibitive as well as in the hands of WCC, still the owner of two small parcels into and out of the site.
Off of Route 196, WCC owns a small right-of-way leading to Lock 8 and on the other side of the site, just around a bend from a locked barrier, is a small triangle parcel also owned by WCC. And because WCC owns these parcels at either end of the site, they currently control access.
“During the past several years, Kingsbury has been approached in an effort to accept and make public the roadway to the private development at the dewatering facility in Fort Edward,” said Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan on Thursday. “For some time, there was a private right-of-way owned by Mary Webb and a temporary bridge within the Kingsbury town boundaries.
In December 2018, WCC purchased the right-of-way from Webb for $130,000. And they still own and pay taxes on the parcel.
“We had been approached by representatives of WCC and state officials in an effort to keep the process moving forward,” Hogan continued. “If my recollection serves me correctly, we have been asked to accept other arrangements on the bridge like bonding, promise of future state funds.”
But Hogan, as well as others said the promises of money all rely on actions in the future with an immediate financial risk to taxpayers.
“We deem the project at the dewatering facility to be private development and therefore, permanent infrastructure costs should be borne by the developers involved in these projects as a cost of doing business,” Hogan said, likening it to any other development that is required to pave entrances to projects as part of their project.
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, Hogan said that if they took the roadway with the temporary bridge, it is not a financial risk the town of Kingsbury can take.
“I’ve heard bridge estimates ranging from $750k to $1.5 million. Our total town budget is just over $3 million,” said Hogan, adding that the GE demobilization plan identified the need for a permanent structure prior to the transfer to local municipalities.
Back in 2016, the Washington County Department of Public Works completed a review of the road that highlighted six concerns:
1. The temporary bridge over Bond Creek had noticeable deflections and that a roadway realignment might also be necessary for safer transitions from the roadway onto the bridge.
“While the inspection by the Mabey Bridge representative is helpful, it is not conclusive,” the report said.
The temporary Bailey Bridge, although the 2016 inspection deemed it perfectly safe at 40 mph, because of significant deflections in the surface, it is rough going at 20 mph, propelling a Jeep momentarily up off the surface.
2. The one lane road at the historic dive culvert has an historic designation and restrictions, creating development issues. According to the report, a two-lane roadway might be necessary at an additional cost of $1 million.
3. A CMP arch pipe located between Lock 8 and the dewatering facility would need to be replaced at a cost of $50,000.
4. There would need to be a cul-de-sac and existing roadway signage at a cost of up to $500,000.
5. A traffic signal would have to be installed on route 196 at a cost of $1,200.
The rough total, according to the DPW report for the temporary bridge and roadway improvements would be approximately $3 million.
“For this reason, our town board has chosen, wisely in my opinion, to not put town taxpayers at risk of legal action from the county, or bridge failure, that could become the town’s financial responsibility,” Hogan said, adding that if the bridge, roadway and land access were resolved, Kingsbury has resolved to take on the future responsibility.
“The two big conditions identified in the resolution include a new permanent bridge and transfer of the right of way of the property previously owned by Ms. Webb to the Town of Kingsbury,” he said. “This continues to be our position and we have been consistent.”
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.