WARRENSBURG — All lanes of traffic on the Northway approaching Exit 24 will be closed beginning at midnight on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday for bridge replacement.

The closure is part of the project to replace the bridge carrying Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Northway at Exit 24 in the town of Warrensburg. All northbound traffic will be detoured up and over the northbound ramp.

Motorists on the Northway in both directions in the vicinity of this work zone should continue to watch for lane reductions during construction, as well as occasional overnight closures as the project progresses.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.