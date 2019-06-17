LAKE GEORGE — Two northbound lanes will be closed Tuesday as state Department of Transportation crews repair bridge joints that carries Route 9N over the Northway at Exit 21.
According to DOT, road work is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.
Motorists should also watch for shifts on the northbound off-ramp for Exit 21 as part of the work zone setup.
Route 9N goes over the Northway at exit 21 now? No wonder they need to repair the bridge! Last time I checked the northway was over Route 9N
