Washington County officials announced a pair of road closures that started Monday in connection bridge projects.

The county Department of Public Safety said County Route 31 in Hebron will be closed between Smith Road and Button Road until further notice to conduct a bridge replacement project over Black Creek. Posted detour routes use State Route 22, State Route 149 and County Route 28.

In addition, County Route 46 in Fort Edward is closed between Plum Road and Durkeetown Road for a bridge replacement project over Dead Creek, with posted detours using State Route 4 and County Route 46.

Both projects are estimated to last 12 weeks.

Check out the new Post-Star app! The newly designed Post-Star app is a convenient way to stay on top of local news and information