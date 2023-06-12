A bridge over the Battenkill River will be named in honor of a Washington County firefighter who inspired his colleagues and community with his service and his fight against cancer.

State Sen. Jake Ashby, R,C-Castleton, said the Legislature approved a bill in its final session days last week that names the bridge carrying State Route 372 over the river after the late Brian Buell, who was deputy chief of the Greenwich Fire Department. Buell died at age 47 in June 2022 from esophageal cancer.

“The Deputy Chief’s family, friends and fellow volunteers will never forget him. Neither will this community. The name Brian Buell will mean dedication and courage to the people of Greenwich for generations to come,” Ashby said in a news release.

“I want to thank Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner for her efforts navigating the bill through her house. This wouldn’t have happened without her,” Ashby added.

Woerner also issued a statement about the legislation.

"Deputy Fire Chief Brian Buell was a fearless leader, who for 33 years was committed to protecting the people of Greenwich,” she said. “To recognize him for his service and all he has done for our community, I am honored to designate this bridge in Brian Buell’s memory. He is a testament to what it truly meant to be a hero, going above and beyond the call of duty, and for that, we are forever grateful.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign the bipartisan bill into law.

Buell was the youngest ever lifetime member of the Greenwich Fire Department, serving for more than three decades. He was also a New York State firefighter instructor.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their children Ryan, Stephen, Rachel and Bailey.

“I hope this provides a measure of comfort and pride for the Buell family,” Ashby said.