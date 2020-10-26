Bricks honoring crime victims installed at Warren County Municipal Center

QUEENSBURY — Bricks honoring Warren County crime victims have been installed at the Warren County Municipal Center.
The ceremonial bricks, which people purchased to honor loved ones, had to be removed recently from an Albany memorial because of an infrastructure project that required digging under the ground.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone suggested bringing those bricks of people who have local ties to the Warren County campus and add new ones.
The bricks have been placed under two trellises near the front of the Warren County campus.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber thanked Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos and his staff for their work to make this project a reality.
Seeber pointed out at a recent county committee meeting that it is fitting that this project is being completed during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“We do have victims, unfortunately, that lost their lives and were murdered as victims of domestic violence, and their bricks are in our walkway now,” she said.
Among some of the two dozen names on the bricks are Crystal Riley and her 4-year-old daughter Lilly Frasier, who were killed in their Glens Falls home in 2017; Charlotte McCue, the 8-year-old who died in 2016 when she was struck by a boat on Lake George; and Glens Falls resident Kevin Jenks, who was murdered in his home in 2019.
There are also plenty of empty bricks for the names of other victims to be etched.
Among work left to be done is putting in some landscaping.
Seeber said she hoped that a small COVID-compliant ceremony would take place in the near future to mark the completion of the project.
