QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who allegedly stabbed a Queensbury man to death last month gave police a number of different versions of events before eventually confessing to involvement in the fatal confrontation, Warren County's district attorney said Wednesday.
Jesse J. Breault "gave several iterations of what took place" before he eventually admitted bringing a knife to the May 24 brawl that ended with the stabbing death of Christopher J. Goss, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone told a judge.
Carusone did not elaborate as to what prosecutors believe occurred, but he told Warren County Judge John Hall that Breault consented to a videotaped interview that preceded his arrest on a second-degree murder charge. Court records show a nine-hour video was produced from that questioning.
"I believe it is a strong case," Carusone said.
A not guilty plea was entered on Breault's behalf, and Hall decided to order Breault held in Warren County Jail without bail after hearing Carusone's arguments, and that Breault has two pending probation violations as well as a prior conviction for bail jumping.
Breault faces a six-count indictment for the death of the 36-year-old Goss that includes the murder charge as well as lesser counts of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and lesser weapon and evidence-tampering counts.
The murder charge alleges he intentionally killed Goss, the manslaughter charge accuses him of causing the death of another person when trying to seriously injure him.
The indictment does not name Breault’s live-in girlfriend, who police said accompanied Breault to confront Goss when the fatal stabbing occurred in a parking lot off Quaker Road. The woman, Ashley N. Bell, 29, of Queensbury, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution, both felonies. Charges are still pending against her in Queensbury Town Court.
Breault told The Post-Star at his initial arraignment May 25 that he acted in "self-defense," but he didn't elaborate.
Breault's lawyer, Derrick Hogan, said after the arraignment that his client was remorseful and sympathetic to Goss' family for their loss.
He said he could not comment on what tact the defense would take until he reviewed the evidence.
"We're going to have to sift through everything and go from there," he said.
Police said that Goss and Breault met to fight over a dispute that their girlfriends had been having.
Court records show that Breault initially told State Police Investigator James West that he was not involved in a fight with Goss, initially saying that "some guy wanted to fight me and said he was going to come to my apartment but he never showed up.
Braault was later taken to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, where the nine-hour videotape of questioning occurred with sheriff's Investigator Jason Palmer and State Police Investigator Jason DeLuca, court records show.
The video was turned over to Hogan on Wednesday, but was not filed in court Wednesday.
No new court date was set at Wednesday's arraignment, Hall giving lawyers until mid-August to complete pre-trial motions.
Goss was a former teacher who had been working in real estate, according to family members.
Both Breault and Bell have been charged with violating probation for previous convictions, Breault on felony probation in Saratoga County for a felony burglary conviction.
He faces up to 25-years-to-life in state prison if convicted of murder, as well as possible consecutive sentences for the weapon and evidence tampering charges and the earlier burglary conviction.
