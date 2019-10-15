QUEENSBURY — Breast cancer survivor Karen Rager from Queensbury considers herself one of the lucky ones, and she has routine screenings to thank for it.
“It really could have been so much worse. The lump was in a place I never would have found on my own,” she said.
Rager has a strong family history of breast cancer, so routine screenings were always part of her medical care.
“I’d been getting mammograms for as long as I can remember. I had one in June of 2016 when they found some suspicious cells on my right side. They told me to come back in October for a recheck,” she said.
Rager said by sheer accident of circumstances, she ended up putting off the October recheck until December. Once the recheck occurred, Rager knew something was different.
“Of course it was the one time I missed the recheck appointment. They called me and said they needed to get me back in right away for a biopsy. That was in January of 2017,” she said.
The spot that needed to be biopsied was a lump located against the chest wall. It tested positive for Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.
“There was no lump I could feel. It was too deep. I would have never found the cancer on my own. Routine screening saved my life,” Rager said.
The lumpectomy and partial mastectomy yielded about a 1-inch cancerous mass.
“They also removed one lymph node and found very few cells of concern. It may sound odd, but if you’re going to have cancer this was the one to have,” Rager said.
Rager paused further treatment while she awaited results for BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic testing, to see if she had a genetic predisposition for cancer.
“I tested negative, but my treatment would have been different if those results were different. That was one of the hardest parts — the waiting. I wanted to get it all over and done with,” she said.
Rager began treatment at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. She underwent radiation five days a week from March 15 through the end of April.
“They’re amazing at the cancer center. They are so supportive. It is a great place with awesome people.”
“I couldn’t help but feel lucky every time I went. So many people were there fighting a harder battle than mine,” she said.
Rager said about half way through radiation fatigue became a difficult side effect.
“When it ended, I felt like I’d been run over by a car,” she said.
Rager also experienced skin issues like raw skin, sun burnt sensations and residual hardening from the radiation.
“Overall, I am very lucky. My side effects were minimal and my treatment was effective,” she said.
Rager said she had a great support staff throughout the ordeal.
“My husband brought me to almost every appointment. I had a true partner throughout the entire time. My kids are older and live further away, but they were also very supportive,” she said.
Rager was given a clean bill of health in May 2017. She continues to receive routine care every six months to monitor any chance of reoccurrence.
“I think about it all of the time. It’s always going to be in the back of my mind; you can’t help but worry it’ll come back,” she said.
She presently teaches private piano lessons, and works with her husband, Scott, and as well as for several nonprofit organizations, doing graphic design.
“Having cancer taught me to make sure I campaign for regular screenings for everyone I can. I might not be here without them. It also taught me we’re all here day to day. That different perspective makes me enjoy life more. It’s a gift,” Rager said.
