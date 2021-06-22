'Breakthrough' COVID-19 patient in Warren County still in critical condition

The Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after receiving the Moderna vaccine is in his or her 70s and had preexisting comorbidities, county officials said on Tuesday.
This person remains in the hospital in critical condition.
“Our thoughts are with this person’s family as we continue to hope for a full recovery,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in an email.
Warren County has had only 18 “breakthrough” cases out of 38,922 people fully vaccinated — a rate of 0.46%. Jones said the vaccines are statistically performing better than expected. She added that there have been no reported serious adverse reactions from vaccinations at Warren County clinics.
Washington County has seen 20 breakthrough cases out of 29,742 individuals who are fully vaccinated — a rate of 0.067%.
New vaccine clinic
A vaccine clinic has been scheduled for July 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to book their appointment ahead of time by going online at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or by calling 518-746-2400.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported no new cases. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began remains at 3,516. There were no additional recoveries. The county is monitoring 11 active cases. All but one has mild illness.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 2,816 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Three people recovered for a total of 2,777. No one is in the hospital.
- Saratoga County did not report updated figures as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient in house, the same as the previous day.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two coronavirus patients with one in the intensive care unit, which is also unchanged from the previous day.
For Tuesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported five new cases, a positive test rate of 0.3%, which kept the weekly average at 0.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%, which lowered the weekly average to 0.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1%, which increased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0%.
- Statewide, 260 people tested positive for the virus on Monday — a positive test rate of 0.47% and a seven-day average of 0.36%. A total of 486 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight people died.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.