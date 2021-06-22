'Breakthrough' COVID-19 patient in Warren County still in critical condition

The Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after receiving the Moderna vaccine is in his or her 70s and had preexisting comorbidities, county officials said on Tuesday.

This person remains in the hospital in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with this person’s family as we continue to hope for a full recovery,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in an email.

Warren County has had only 18 “breakthrough” cases out of 38,922 people fully vaccinated — a rate of 0.46%. Jones said the vaccines are statistically performing better than expected. She added that there have been no reported serious adverse reactions from vaccinations at Warren County clinics.

Washington County has seen 20 breakthrough cases out of 29,742 individuals who are fully vaccinated — a rate of 0.067%.

New vaccine clinic

A vaccine clinic has been scheduled for July 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to book their appointment ahead of time by going online at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or by calling 518-746-2400.