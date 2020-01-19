Breaking the silence at Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of a more just society has not been completely realized, but his ideals are living on in the next generation, if Sunday’s event to honor the civil rights leader is any indication.

The Rev. Leonard Oates, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Glens Falls, said he is concerned because he sees the re-emergence of hate across the land.

“What’s more concerning is there seems to be for the most part — a disturbing silence. I don’t hear a consistent voice, in my opinion, from leadership, especially from our White House, about racism and about the ugliness of hate,” he said at the “Expressing the Dream through the Arts” Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration. A couple hundred people attended the event at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street.

“Silence does have a voice. Silence can speak. Silence says that the status quo is OK. Silence encourages more of the same,” he said.

However, Oates said he is encouraged to hear the songs and readings presented by young people from Glens Falls, Queensbury and Hudson Falls schools who participated in the event.