Breaking the silence at Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of a more just society has not been completely realized, but his ideals are living on in the next generation, if Sunday’s event to honor the civil rights leader is any indication.
The Rev. Leonard Oates, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Glens Falls, said he is concerned because he sees the re-emergence of hate across the land.
“What’s more concerning is there seems to be for the most part — a disturbing silence. I don’t hear a consistent voice, in my opinion, from leadership, especially from our White House, about racism and about the ugliness of hate,” he said at the “Expressing the Dream through the Arts” Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration. A couple hundred people attended the event at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street.
“Silence does have a voice. Silence can speak. Silence says that the status quo is OK. Silence encourages more of the same,” he said.
However, Oates said he is encouraged to hear the songs and readings presented by young people from Glens Falls, Queensbury and Hudson Falls schools who participated in the event.
“Let us leave here today, inspired by the messages of these young people – the message of love these young people who give us hope, hope for the future, as they continue to carry the torch and champion the cause of freedom, justice and love for our fellow man,” he said.
The event featured musical performances by the Queensbury High School Madrigals who performed “Deep River” and “Down by the Riverside.” The Glens Falls High School Octet sang “Grant Us Peace” and “Be The Change” and The Hudson Falls Charoliers did “I’m Gonna Sing Till The Spirit Moves In My Heart” and “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” Gisella Montanez Case sang the National Anthem at the start of the event.
In addition, their recitation of two of King’s lesser-known speeches by Hudson Falls students Hailie Casey, Kassandra Casey, Haley Simmons and Isla Short. One speech called “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?” King said that to have a good life, it must be based from a solid blueprint in which people believe in their own dignity and worth and are determined to achieve excellence. In another speech, a Christmas sermon titled the “Gift of Love,” King talks about the gift of nonviolence. A group of poor African-American men in inner city Chicago decided to renounce the gang life and participate in a nonviolent march for civil rights.
In addition, Hudson Falls students Chris Mumblo, Austin Zaugg, Seairra Boyer, Dianna Berault, Sidney Bennefield, Connor Bogardus and Logan Martindale created artwork as well as artwork from the World Awareness Children's Museum was on display.
Students at Temple Religious School recited some remarks and there was a singing of the Jewish song of peace “Oseh Shalom.”
Ajani Wimbley of Harrisena Community Christian Church In Queensbury recited an original essay titled “Free To be” that he wrote with his mother.
He said that King issued a challenge in his “I Have A Dream” speech.
“A challenge was given for a more better and just world, so all could live in peace in God’s sacred river,” he said.
However that just world is still unrealized with poverty, hunger, homeless and inequality, according to Wimbley.
Former Mayor Robert Regan served as master of ceremonies for the celebration of King.
“It celebrates not just the life of a great man but the existence of a goal. The goal in which every individual, regardless of the circumstances of their birth, has truly an equal shot at full participation in American life,” he said.
Pam Burns, pastor of Christ Church United Methodist, said the event honors not only King but all the countless, unnamed souls who gave their all to make a more perfect world.
The event kicked off with some remarks at City Hall before people marched to the church. Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall encouraged people to keep living out King’s message of nonviolent protest.
“Keep fighting the fight and keep up the good work,” he said.
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said what she got out of King’s message is to come together.
“Let us all work harder at working together,” she said.
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said King was an inspirational leader that helped move the ball forward to fight for social justice causes.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said it is a particularly divisive time in this country.
“Once I was sure we had moved to a more beautiful world,” he said
Now he is not so sure. Strough said King would want us to follow the example of “beautiful” people who embrace people of all sizes, gender and color.
“Ugly people feel hate and act on hate,” he said.
Donna Hayles, of South Glens Falls, an assistant professor at SUNY Adirondack, said she believes it is more important at this time of divisiveness in society to remember King’s message of recognizing people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.
