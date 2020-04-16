Breaking down the face covering executive order

To help protect against the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Wednesday requiring New Yorkers to wear a mask or face covering when in public.
Since Cuomo's briefing, there is more information about the order and what it will mean for New Yorkers. The order has been published on the governor's website.
Here is what you should know about New York's mask mandate:
What is the order?
The executive order takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday. It applies to people over age 2 who can "medically tolerate" a mask or face covering.
When should I wear a mask or face covering?
According to Cuomo's comments and the executive order, a mask or a cloth alternative must be used to cover your moth and nose "when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining social distance."
Federal, state and local officials are encouraging people to maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between them and other individuals.
Cuomo explained that if you're walking down the street and you're alone on the sidewalk, you wouldn't need to use the mask or cloth covering. But if you reach an intersection with a crowd of people, you should cover your mouth and nose.
A face covering would be necessary for confined areas where social distancing is difficult. Cuomo mentioned public transportation as an example. It would also apply to grocery stores and other essential businesses that remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Do I have to buy an N95 or surgical mask?
No. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while recommending people to wear a face covering in public, is advising against buying these supplies because health care workers need them.
The CDC's website provides directions on how to create a cloth covering using a bandana, t-shirt or by sewing your own at home.
The CDC advises people who use cloth face coverings to regularly clean the makeshift masks "depending on the frequency of use." You can clean the cloth coverings in a washing machine.
When you're removing the cloth face covering after use, the CDC also urges people to "be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth." You should wash your hands after removing the mask.
Why is this necessary?
While hospitalizations are declining, COVID-19 continues to spread in New York.
Cuomo already directed essential businesses to provide masks to their employees. This order would take it a step further and require everyone in a public setting that can't social distance to wear a mask or cloth covering.
The goal is to reduce the spread of the virus. Cuomo spoke at length on Wednesday about what's needed to get through this pandemic. He outlined a plan for large-scale testing until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. But the earliest that vaccine will be available is more than a year from now.
That's why Cuomo believes this executive order is necessary.
"You're right to go out for a walk in the park, go out for a walk because you need to get out of the house, the dog is getting on your nerves. Fine, don't infect me," he said. "You don't have a right to infect me."
He continued, "If you are going to be a situation in public where you may come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or cloth face covering nose and mouth."
Is there a penalty for not wearing a mask in public?
No. Cuomo is urging local governments to enforce the order, but there won't be a penalty if someone is not wearing a mask or cloth covering in a public setting.
However, Cuomo didn't rule out a civil penalty if noncompliance is an issue.
This article was first published by The (Auburn) Citizen, which is owned and operated by Lee Enterprises.
