Breaking down the face covering executive order

A face covering would be necessary for confined areas where social distancing is difficult. Cuomo mentioned public transportation as an example. It would also apply to grocery stores and other essential businesses that remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do I have to buy an N95 or surgical mask?

No. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while recommending people to wear a face covering in public, is advising against buying these supplies because health care workers need them.

The CDC's website provides directions on how to create a cloth covering using a bandana, t-shirt or by sewing your own at home.

The CDC advises people who use cloth face coverings to regularly clean the makeshift masks "depending on the frequency of use." You can clean the cloth coverings in a washing machine.

When you're removing the cloth face covering after use, the CDC also urges people to "be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth." You should wash your hands after removing the mask.

Why is this necessary?

While hospitalizations are declining, COVID-19 continues to spread in New York.