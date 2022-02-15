Breaking Benjamin coming to Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS — Breaking Benjamin will be playing the Cool Insuring Arena on April 26 as part of the rock band's spring tour.

The group will be joined by special guests Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm.

Breaking Benjamin formed in 2000 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The group has released seven albums, including their debut album "Saturate" in 2002, "Phobia" in 2006 and "Dark Before Dawn" in 2015.

Their latest release, "Aurora," released on Jan. 24, 2020, is a compilation album including acoustic and reimagined versions of previously released songs. The compilation includes the new song "Far Away," featuring Scooter Ward from the rock band Cold.

Tickets go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. Visit livenation.com or coolinsuringarena.com for ticket information.

The box office at Cool Insuring Arena is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extended hours apply during events at the arena. For more information, call the box office at 518-798-0202.

