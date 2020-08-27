Break-ins reported at Moreau, Corinth, Hadley highway garages

Highway garages in three northern Saratoga County towns have been burglarized in the last three weeks, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Aug. 6, someone broke into the Corinth highway garage and stole tools, Capt. Jeff Brown said.

On Aug. 20, what appears to be the same person or group broke into the Hadley highway garage and took cash, he said.

On Aug. 24, Moreau’s highway garage was hit. But the burglar didn’t take anything, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. Only a package left outside — which had been erroneously delivered to the back of the building — was taken. It had containers of diesel fuel additives.

“Nothing else was taken,” Kusnierz said.

Then the burglar went to the transfer station next door and broke in there. Workers had left a container with cash tips, which they use to buy dog treats. When residents bring their dogs on their trips to the transfer station, the employees give the dogs treats.

“It was all stolen,” Kusnierz said.

It wasn’t clear how much money was taken.