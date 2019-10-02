WHITEHALL — A 100-year-old segment of retaining wall along the Champlain Canal near Lock 12 has separated from a newer section, causing officials to close an unstable portion of North Williams Street to all traffic until the break can be evaluated and repaired.
"The village is working closely with the Canal Corporation and County Public Safety," said Mayor Phil Smith on Wednesday. "A 50-foot section separated from the new section and it is trying to lean toward the canal. And the shoulder of the road and the sidewalk (above the break on North Williams Street) has buckled ... our water and sewer lines are there."
Smith explained that a pipe runs from a catch basin in the old segment that is not functioning, and when it rains, water runs behind the old segment of retaining wall, placing even more pressure on it.
According to the canal corporation, North Williams Street — past the Saunders Street Bridge, between Mountain Street and the Power Plant Access Road — will remain closed "out of an abundance of caution while repairs to the retaining wall are being assessed."
"The Canal Corporation will continue to work with the village of Whitehall and Washington County to coordinate repairs," said Steven Gossett of the Canal Corp.
Smith said he gave the engineering plans from the newer segment of the wall to the New York State Canal Corp. to help in the assessment.
"They are looking at the work from 20 years ago ... that work seems stable," he said.
Since the road closure five days ago, three conference calls have been held among officials from the village, canal corporation and Washington County public safety, but no definitive schedule for repairs has been established.
Smith said that, once there is a plan, "engineers will mobilize crews to get the repairs done."
"I have been told to expect at least a couple months," he said, regarding how long North Williams Street will be closed.
The break is visible when standing across from Big G's Pub on Main Street, looking toward North Williams Street. There are two residences in the closed area of North Williams Street, but Smith said the residents can still get in and out of their driveways.
"Once they start construction," he said. "We may have to block off more."
Currently, traffic is bring rerouted along Route 4 to Route 9A past the Whitehall Country Club and onto county Route 9, which is North Williams Street.
