Braymer seeking Warren County Board of Supervisors chair position

On Wednesday at the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ annual organizational meeting, board members will vote to select the next chair of the board for 2023.

Currently, Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty is serving as the chairman, after receiving the majority of weighted votes from his fellow supervisors on Jan. 6, 2022.

He confirmed on Saturday he will be seeking another term as board chair in 2023.

Geraghty, a Republican, also served as the chairman for four years from 2013 to 2016, as well as county budget officer for six years and as acting county administrator for a year and a half between 2016 and 2018.

After getting a taste of leading the board in a “bipartisanship leadership team” with the first chairwoman of the board, Rachel Seeber, in 2021, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer has announced that she is seeking the top position on the board going into 2023.

Seeber was chosen over Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett, a Democrat, as chair in 2021 and she subsequently appointed Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, as the majority leader and Braymer, a Democrat, as the minority leader.

“This coming year, I’m seeking the support of my fellow supervisors to become our chairperson in January for 2023. Over the last seven years on the board, I have worked hard to understand the county’s operations and I’ve learned invaluable leadership skills as the chair of several committees, including this year’s important ARPA, or American Rescue Plan Act, committee. It would be an honor to serve as the next chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors,” Braymer said in a Facebook statement on Dec. 23.

Despite Braymer identifying as a Democrat, and Seeber with the Republican Party, the two women “have even made an agreement to not let political viewpoints” impact their working relationship or friendship.

Not only does Braymer have the “unanimous support of the Glens Falls Democratic Committee,” but also from her Republican colleague.

“Claudia and I have worked well together for three terms now and I am proud of her work on the board and our first ever bipartisanship leadership team in 2021. A year has already been too long of the majority of our board not being notified of county business and not having a chair be present in the lives of others in our community. While I am not on the board for much longer — I have experienced the last year and it’s been a concerning one. It’s why every year we vote for a new chair of the board. We collectively review the previous year and hopefully we vote for a brighter future for our county in 2023. I will be supporting Claudia Braymer as she seeks the position of chair,” Seeber commented on Braymer’s announcement.

Seeber also spoke about qualities Braymer possesses that she believes will serve the board and county well.

“The question really is, what is the message we want to send to our residents, to those that work here, visit here or consider moving here? I know that personally I want that message to be one of progress, transformative leadership, of hope, belief in Warren County, community investment and support, advocacy, communication, inclusion, courage, passion, intellect, dedication and true public service.

“Those are the attributes Supervisor Braymer brings to the table, and the goals Glens Falls Supervisor Braymer has in fact committed to, and her actions speak louder than words,” Seeber said in an email on Saturday. “I believe that if we work together in an effective and honest bipartisan approach, we can and we have delivered incredible results for the people that we serve right here at home. If you ask me, a representative to lead our board from Hometown USA is exactly what 2023 needs and it’s the type of leadership our community should expect and more importantly the leadership we all deserve. Service without fear or favor and putting the people of Warren County first.”

Seeber said she was not aware of Geraghty’s intent to seek reelection, as he had not reached out to her or some of her other colleagues.

Braymer also called out the “leadership void” she saw over the past year.

“I have seen some troubling developments this year with Supervisor Geraghty as chair, from the loss of our administrator and brand new tourism director to the total lack of communication to the board, and I’m ready to fill the leadership void,” she said.

The Glens Falls Democratic Committee is eager to see a representative from the city chair the board.

“It’s time for someone from Glens Falls, where much of the population is located, to have a turn as chair because that hasn’t happened for more than four decades,” said Margaret Farrell, chair of the Democratic Committee.

Braymer has also gained the support of the Warren County Democratic Committee.

“She will be a great chair for the county and will provide a strong connection to state officials and resources, given her relationships with people in Albany,” said Lynne Boecher, chair of the county Democratic Committee.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room inside the Warren County Municipal Building. The meeting is open to the public and also streamed live via YouTube.