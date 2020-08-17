Braymer pledges to serve only four terms if elected to Assembly

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer on Saturday pledged to serve only four two-year terms if elected to the Assembly.
“We need a public servant in the Assembly — not a professional politician,” Braymer said, during the Million Masks Rally for Women’s Reasons to Vote event at Crandall Park.
Braymer, a Democrat, is seeking the 114th Assembly District seat, which includes all of Warren and Essex counties and parts of Washington and Saratoga counties. The seat is currently held by Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury. Stec is not running again because he is seeking to replace state Sen. Betty Little, who is retiring.
Braymer singled out her Republican opponent, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, for shutting down his business to become a politician. Simpson, who also has the Independence and Conservative ballot lines, ran a contracting business for 25 years before being elected supervisor in 2013.
Braymer said she will step down after eight years and return full-time to her law practice, where she specializes in environmental and real estate law.
Braymer also has the Working Families Party nomination. She will serve with “independence, integrity and tenacity,” if elected, she said.
The third candidate in the race is former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, who is running on the Serve America Movement line.
Wood told The Post-Star in a Facebook message that she is in favor of term limits because she opposes candidates who spend many years in office. However, she said Braymer’s pledge is an “empty promise.”
“Mrs. Braymer can simply turn around and run for another elected position after those four terms and the taxpayers would still be paying her. The public is tired of politicians who leave loopholes in their promises to benefit themselves,” Wood wrote. “Perhaps Ms. Braymer should consider resigning her current position on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, so that she is not drawing a salary from public tax dollars while seeking to advance her political career.”
Simpson did not return a message seeking comment about Braymer’s pledge.
Braymer’s pledge mirrors language in a bill introduced in the Legislature in January 2019, which would establish limits of four two-year terms for the Assembly and Senate and two four-year terms for statewide elected officials. The Assembly bill was referred to the Governmental Operations Committee, which has not acted on it.
Braymer has been on the Warren County Board of Supervisors since 2016. She said previously she wants to be a voice for the North Country, which she said the Republicans cannot be because they are in the minority in the Legislature. Braymer’s top priorities include increasing affordable housing, expanding broadband access and combating climate change.
