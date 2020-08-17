Braymer pledges to serve only four terms if elected to Assembly

Wood told The Post-Star in a Facebook message that she is in favor of term limits because she opposes candidates who spend many years in office. However, she said Braymer’s pledge is an “empty promise.”

“Mrs. Braymer can simply turn around and run for another elected position after those four terms and the taxpayers would still be paying her. The public is tired of politicians who leave loopholes in their promises to benefit themselves,” Wood wrote. “Perhaps Ms. Braymer should consider resigning her current position on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, so that she is not drawing a salary from public tax dollars while seeking to advance her political career.”

Simpson did not return a message seeking comment about Braymer’s pledge.

Braymer’s pledge mirrors language in a bill introduced in the Legislature in January 2019, which would establish limits of four two-year terms for the Assembly and Senate and two four-year terms for statewide elected officials. The Assembly bill was referred to the Governmental Operations Committee, which has not acted on it.

Braymer has been on the Warren County Board of Supervisors since 2016. She said previously she wants to be a voice for the North Country, which she said the Republicans cannot be because they are in the minority in the Legislature. Braymer’s top priorities include increasing affordable housing, expanding broadband access and combating climate change.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.