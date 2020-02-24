Braymer endorsed by Working Families Party in Assembly race

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer has picked up the endorsement of the Working Families Party in her campaign for the 114th Assembly District.

The ballot line will be her second for the November election for the post, as she has also picked up the endorsement of the Democratic committees in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties, the four counties that make up the district.

"My campaign is picking up momentum, and I’m proud to have earned the support of the Working Families Party," Braymer said in a prepared statement. "I will be a strong representative for the hard-working families of our district, and will focus my efforts on affordable and sustainable living for the people of the district, and at the same time, on protecting our natural resources."

Braymer is the only Democrat to announce her candidacy in what is a four-way race. Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson and Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty are seeking the Republican line, and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood is running on the Save America Movement party line.

Simpson has gotten the endorsement of the Republican committees in the district's four counties, as well as the Warren County Conservative Committee endorsement and Independence Party endorsement.

