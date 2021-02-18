Brant Lake Camp sued over sexual abuse

Brant Lake Camp has filed a motion to dismiss and denies the allegations. Michael Stonberg, a lawyer for the camp, wrote in court paperwork that the victim “failed to take reasonable precautions for his own safety and otherwise failed to take reasonable action to mitigate or minimize his alleged damages.”

The camp also claims in the court paperwork that any damages were caused by Stolz’s conduct and “the injuries and damages allegedly sustained by plaintiff, if any, were caused by the actions or omissions of individuals not under the control, direction or supervision, and for whose conduct defendant is not responsible.”

In addition, the camp claims that all or part of the cost of the medical care can be obtained from other sources and in the event that the plaintiff is entitled to recover damages, the amount should be reduced by any amount paid through other entities.

Stonberg did not return an email seeking comment and his voicemail was not accepting new messages.

He told the New York Post, which first reported the lawsuit, that the camp’s response in the court document is “standard, boilerplate defense.”

“Brant Lake Camp in no way blames a camper in any such matter and, in fact, thinks the plaintiffs’ son is an exemplary camper and wish him only the very best,” Stonberg said.

