Brant Lake Camp sued over sexual abuse

BRANT LAKE — The parents of a boy who says he was molested by a counselor at Brant Lake Camp have filed a lawsuit, claiming that camp officials did not do enough to prevent the abuse.
The lawsuit claims that the victim, then 9, was abused by Dylan T. Stolz, a Long Island man who is serving a 4 1/2-year prison sentence at Otisville Correctional Facility in Orange County.
Stolz entered Alford pleas in May 2019 on charges of sexual abuse and course of sexual conduct against a child, for fondling two young boys at Brant Lake Camp. He did not admit to the underlying allegations but stated he believes prosecutors would have had enough evidence to convict him.
He was arrested in July 2018 after 11 boys claimed he touched their genitalia and/or buttocks at the exclusive sleepaway camp. Four of the charges were dropped before the trial, and the others were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Stolz, of Little Neck, had worked at the camp for 33 years. He was an elementary schoolteacher in Long Island before his conviction.
The lawsuit was filed in November in state Supreme Court of New York in Manhattan.
Marijo Adimey, a lawyer for the victim, accuses Stolz of “grooming” the boy to gain his trust. He then sexually abused her client when the boy was lying in his bed on June 23 and June 24 of 2018, according to the court paperwork.
The lawsuit faults camp administrators for failing to supervise Stolz when they “could reasonably have anticipated that the defendant, Dylan Stolz’s propensity to sexual abuse children would be likely to result in injury to others,” court documents state.
“Even more egregious, the camp directors and personnel at Brant Lake Camp, including Director Richard Gersten, were warned about inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature by Stolz and did absolutely nothing about it,” Adimey said in an email. “By turning a blind eye and claiming ignorance to the inappropriate sexual actions of Dylan Stolz, they knowingly and willfully allowed my client and several other boys to become victims of Stolz’s repugnant pattern of behavior.”
The victim continues to suffer from the abuse, including severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, disassociation, anger, depression, anxiety and family turmoil, according to the lawsuit. He has experienced a severe shock to his nervous system and has other physical injuries, according to court paperwork.
The lawsuit seeks compensation for current and future medical expenses as well as punitive damages.
“This lawsuit sends a strong message that no one is above the law, and that the innocent lives of our young children need to be protected,” Adimey said.
No court dates have been set, according to Adimey.
Brant Lake Camp has filed a motion to dismiss and denies the allegations. Michael Stonberg, a lawyer for the camp, wrote in court paperwork that the victim “failed to take reasonable precautions for his own safety and otherwise failed to take reasonable action to mitigate or minimize his alleged damages.”
The camp also claims in the court paperwork that any damages were caused by Stolz’s conduct and “the injuries and damages allegedly sustained by plaintiff, if any, were caused by the actions or omissions of individuals not under the control, direction or supervision, and for whose conduct defendant is not responsible.”
In addition, the camp claims that all or part of the cost of the medical care can be obtained from other sources and in the event that the plaintiff is entitled to recover damages, the amount should be reduced by any amount paid through other entities.
Stonberg did not return an email seeking comment and his voicemail was not accepting new messages.
He told the New York Post, which first reported the lawsuit, that the camp’s response in the court document is “standard, boilerplate defense.”
“Brant Lake Camp in no way blames a camper in any such matter and, in fact, thinks the plaintiffs’ son is an exemplary camper and wish him only the very best,” Stonberg said.
