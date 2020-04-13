Boys from Queensbury make and donate face mask straps in memory of brother

QUEENSBURY — Every 23 minutes, Alex and Camden Passino run to their printer.
It takes exactly 23 minutes for their 3D printer to make a blue plastic face mask holder, which makes the masks more comfortable to wear.
“Most kids, they’re focused on playing video games and stuff like that,” their dad, Carl Passino, said. “These guys ... they were setting timers so they could go down there every 23 minutes and get their print off.”
The brothers have been printing the plastic holders and have already donated 30 of them to Albany Medical Center's Melodies Center, which treats kids with cancer and blood disorders.
The boys' brother, Brayden — Camden’s twin — was treated at the Melodies Center before he died in December from an inoperable brain stem tumor called DIPG.
The boys' father showed them some Facebook posts of people making different masks and straps to help keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
“So we decided that it would be a good idea that we made them for the patients and staff at Albany Med,” said Alex, 14, an eighth-grade student at Queensbury Middle School.
For three or four days straight, Alex stayed up until midnight printing the holders. The boys wanted to help other kids at the Melodies Center, a place they often visited when their brother was receiving treatment.
“They spent a lot of time at the Melodies Center,” their father said. “Everyone down there is just so great that it’s hard not to give them everything you possibly can give them.”
Both Alex and Camden said it felt good to be able to give back to the place that treated their brother.
“They were really good there,” Alex said. “They did a good job.”
Camden, 11, a fifth grader, also said it feels good to send the face mask holders to other childhood cancer patients.
“It feels really good to be able to help out and help the kids feel more comfortable when they have to wear the masks up there,” Camden said.
Now the boys are going to start distributing them locally to friends and family and some people they know who work at Glens Falls Hospital.
They had a message for the kids at the Melodies Center.
“Stay strong,” Alex said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.