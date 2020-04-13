Boys from Queensbury make and donate face mask straps in memory of brother

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Every 23 minutes, Alex and Camden Passino run to their printer.

It takes exactly 23 minutes for their 3D printer to make a blue plastic face mask holder, which makes the masks more comfortable to wear.

“Most kids, they’re focused on playing video games and stuff like that,” their dad, Carl Passino, said. “These guys ... they were setting timers so they could go down there every 23 minutes and get their print off.”

The brothers have been printing the plastic holders and have already donated 30 of them to Albany Medical Center's Melodies Center, which treats kids with cancer and blood disorders.

The boys' brother, Brayden — Camden’s twin — was treated at the Melodies Center before he died in December from an inoperable brain stem tumor called DIPG.

The boys' father showed them some Facebook posts of people making different masks and straps to help keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

“So we decided that it would be a good idea that we made them for the patients and staff at Albany Med,” said Alex, 14, an eighth-grade student at Queensbury Middle School.