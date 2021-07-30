 Skip to main content
Boy, 15, drowns in Schroon River
Boy, 15, drowns in Schroon River

CHESTER — A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Schroon River on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of 2631 Schroon River Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

State police said the boy was tubing with family when he entered the water and became distressed. He was pulled to shore and transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Trooper Kerra Burns.

Police had no further details on Friday night.

Check back at poststar.com for updates. 

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

