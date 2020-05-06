Bowl for Kids' Sake event postponed until fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks has postponed this month's Bowl for Kids’ Sake event "due to the challenges posed to our community by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"While our agency is saddened to delay this event anticipated by many, the health and safety of staff, supporters and community takes priority," the organization announced Wednesday in a news release.

The bowling event has been rescheduled from May 15-17 to Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Nov. 1 at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake has been helping kids in the community for over 35 years. All money raised supports Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs that help children who face adversity.

Registered bowlers are asked to call the BBBS office at 518-798-1010 to reschedule bowling times. If bowlers have started fundraising, organizers suggest they consider turning in their donations now. "The children in our programs need your support now more than ever," the news release states.

Established in 1975, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks helps children in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties reach their full potential through professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships.

