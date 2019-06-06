GREENWICH — The congregation of a Greenwich church that saved its landmark building received a historic preservation award recently from the Washington County Historical Society.
Pat Niles, past president of the historical society and a member of its preservation committee, presented a plaque and certificate to the Bottskill Baptist Church as the final event in its spring Cronkite Lecture series on May 23. Metalsmith Scott Thetford received the Keystone Award for designing and fabricating metal gussets to repair the church’s damaged rafters. Justin Rushinski, the general contractor, received a certificate of merit.
“We knew a few weeks before the award,” said Sandra Spaulding, Bottskill Baptist Church pastor. “The congregation was thrilled.”
In March 2017, the congregation discovered that the rafters of the 1866 building had deteriorated to the point the building had to be closed. Not only was the congregation displaced, but so were the community groups that met in the church’s fellowship hall. In July, the congregation voted to repair the church and raise $231,000 for roof repairs, plus another $19,000 to complete other renovations that were underway. The campaign exceeded its goal through a combination of grants, individual and corporate donations, and fundraisers.
“I was amazed the church was able to raise the money,” said Niles, who is a member.
Although the church has about 200 members on the books, only about 40 are active, he said.
Rushinski, who had worked on the building previously, collaborated with engineers and Thetford to stabilize the building, repair the rafters, and repair the interior.
“Justin is an excellent roofer, carpenter, and mason,” Niles said.
Thetford is a silversmith, blacksmith and general metalsmith with a workshop in Salem, Niles said.
Washington County and the historical society used to give out plaques for exceptional historic preservation projects, but the program was dropped in 2007, Niles said. The historical society revived it last year, recognizing South Dominion Vineyard in Jackson for building preservation and Tom Litwin of Eagle Bridge for craftsmanship.
“We’re hoping to do this again next year,” Niles said. “We want nominations of buildings and craftsmen across Washington County for 2020.”
After a year and a half of holding services at Centenary United Methodist Church, just down the street, the Bottskill Baptists returned to their sanctuary in September. The congregation hasn’t yet decided where it will display the plaque, Spaulding said.
“The upstairs is completely finished, which is so great,” Spaulding said.
Work continues in the fellowship hall, which was under renovation and was damaged during the work upstairs.
“That will be done in a few weeks,” Spaulding said. “Groups are calling about when they can come back. That’s a really great thing — that’s what we wanted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.