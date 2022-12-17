 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bottled water to be distributed at Chestertown Fire Department on Sunday

National Grid is distributing dry ice and bottled water in Chestertown and Schroon Lake — locations that were hardest hit by the snowstorm.

Customers are asked to bring a cooler or paper grocery bags to transport dry ice to their homes, and company personnel will provide information about its proper handling.

In Warren County, distribution will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chestertown Fire Department at 5885 state Route 8. In Essex County, dry ice and bottled water will be handed out from noon to 4 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Fire Department at 28 Industrial Drive.

National Grid estimates that 95% of the customers without power in Essex, Washington and Warren counties will have electricity restored by 11:30 p.m., according to a news release.

As of 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Warren County had 4,091 customers without power and Essex County had 12,556.

