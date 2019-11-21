{{featured_button_text}}
Whitehall residents pick up water

The Washington County Department of Public Safety coordinated with state emergency management officials to have water delivered to Whitehall residents who have been without water due to water system problems. Here, resident Cindy Williams and her daughter Hailee Williams pick up water on Thursday morning for the family.

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli, kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

WHITEHALL — After days of many Whitehall residents without water, the Washington County Department of Public Safety said Thursday morning that bottled water is being distributed for residents at the Whitehall Fire Department at 48 Main St. in the village.

Crews have been working round-the-clock for days and are continuing to work on the system. On Thursday morning they were slowly refilling the water system tanks and slowly recharging the village water system for all neighborhoods.

"We have to recharge it slowly," said Mayor Phil Smith on Thursday morning. "We don't want any more lines to burst."

According to the DPS, workers hope to have water restored to all areas by the end of Thursday if the system recharge goes as planned.

The boil water advisory, the third advisory within a week, remains in effect for the village.

The Washington County DPS is working with the Department of Homeland Security to secure bottled water for residents.

According to DPS Director Glen Gosnell, seven more pallets will be arriving from the state today. 

Check back for updates on the water problem. 

