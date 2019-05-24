{{featured_button_text}}
Route 9N work in progress

Progress is seen recently to repair a retaining wall on Route 9N in Hague. The roadway will be open in both directions over the holiday weekend with road work resuming on Wednesday.

 Courtesy NYSDOT

HAGUE — The state Transportation Department announced Thursday that both lanes of Route 9N will be open to traffic over the holiday weekend. 

Since February, state crews have been working to repair a retaining wall that washed away during a rainstorm in late November or December.

The collapsed wall is just south of the hamlet of Hague, and traffic there has been limited to a alternating single lane. A detour was in place as crews repaired the section of roadway.

Road crews will resume work at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to finish paving and additional work.

