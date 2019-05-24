HAGUE — The state Transportation Department announced Thursday that both lanes of Route 9N will be open to traffic over the holiday weekend.
Since February, state crews have been working to repair a retaining wall that washed away during a rainstorm in late November or December.
The collapsed wall is just south of the hamlet of Hague, and traffic there has been limited to a alternating single lane. A detour was in place as crews repaired the section of roadway.
Road crews will resume work at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to finish paving and additional work.
