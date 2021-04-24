Boos and bravos

Construction firm wouldn’t take responsibility

Boos to Crisafulli Bros., the contractors on the ill-fated Moreau Town Hall, built in 2013 but plagued by problems ever since, including a break in the fire suppression system that caused $150,000 in flood damage. Although Absolute Fire Protection put in the system, Crisafulli Bros. was supposed to oversee the work. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system Crisafulli Bros. installed did not heat parts of the building for four years, until it was finally adjusted. Instead of standing behind their work, fixing the problems and paying for the damage, the company has hidden behind lawyers, finally forcing the Town Board to accept a $5,000 settlement (Absolute Fire Protection also paid $3,000) rather than spend tens of thousands of dollars on legal fees. We don’t fault the board for taking this pittance, since its members faced the prospect of losing money in a legal fight. We do fault the town officials in charge at the time for their failure to properly oversee the project. But Crisafulli should have done the best job it could, even if no one was watching. We do not accept the excuse from the company’s vice president, Alan Ayers, that the company followed the design specs. “If there is some resulting issues with the system we installed, it’s a design issue,” he said. So if they spotted flaws in the designs —including potentially dangerous flaws — they couldn’t point those out to town officials? They were obligated to incorporate the flaws in the building without saying anything to anyone? We don’t buy it. We are surprised that a construction firm doing municipal work would demonstrate such irresponsibility. It goes without saying that Moreau will never hire this company again, but the consequences should go beyond that and they might, if other potential employers do a quick web search before signing a Crisafulli Bros. contract. We would think statements like the one by Ayers, refusing to take responsibility for the company’s own work, would meet with disapproval from officials of other municipalities or organizations looking to hire a contractor.