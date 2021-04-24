Boos and bravos

Construction firm wouldn’t take responsibility
Boos to Crisafulli Bros., the contractors on the ill-fated Moreau Town Hall, built in 2013 but plagued by problems ever since, including a break in the fire suppression system that caused $150,000 in flood damage. Although Absolute Fire Protection put in the system, Crisafulli Bros. was supposed to oversee the work. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system Crisafulli Bros. installed did not heat parts of the building for four years, until it was finally adjusted. Instead of standing behind their work, fixing the problems and paying for the damage, the company has hidden behind lawyers, finally forcing the Town Board to accept a $5,000 settlement (Absolute Fire Protection also paid $3,000) rather than spend tens of thousands of dollars on legal fees. We don’t fault the board for taking this pittance, since its members faced the prospect of losing money in a legal fight. We do fault the town officials in charge at the time for their failure to properly oversee the project. But Crisafulli should have done the best job it could, even if no one was watching. We do not accept the excuse from the company’s vice president, Alan Ayers, that the company followed the design specs. “If there is some resulting issues with the system we installed, it’s a design issue,” he said. So if they spotted flaws in the designs —including potentially dangerous flaws — they couldn’t point those out to town officials? They were obligated to incorporate the flaws in the building without saying anything to anyone? We don’t buy it. We are surprised that a construction firm doing municipal work would demonstrate such irresponsibility. It goes without saying that Moreau will never hire this company again, but the consequences should go beyond that and they might, if other potential employers do a quick web search before signing a Crisafulli Bros. contract. We would think statements like the one by Ayers, refusing to take responsibility for the company’s own work, would meet with disapproval from officials of other municipalities or organizations looking to hire a contractor.
Students were irresponsible
Boos to the students from Saratoga Springs high school who attended some sort of ill-advised gathering in Lake George that led to multiple COVID infections and the quarantining of the boys volleyball and football teams. School officials have bent over backward to shift athletic schedules and make all the new arrangements necessary for teams like these to be able to practice and play. The students should at least be willing to follow the pandemic precautions that they should be following anyway. We have all had to endure a difficult year, and we are still having to do things we don’t like, such as wear masks and maintain a safe distance from other people, especially when we haven’t been vaccinated. But the sacrifices have not been evenly spread. Front line workers in hospitals and other health care settings, first responders and other essential workers have been risking their lives to keep this country going (see the bravo below for a nurse who lost her life to COVID). By the time they’re old enough to play on a high school team, our children should understand that belonging to a community means respecting the sacrifices other people are making for the public good. That respect, in this case, means being careful and following the pandemic protocols, so you don’t make life even harder for the staff of the counties’ departments of public health, for example. We’re sympathetic to the argument that group activities like school sports are important, too, and we can’t just hide like hermits in our houses. But we’re not sold on the necessity of a teenage party, not when it means spreading the disease that has caused so much agony.
Nurse sacrificed life fighting COVID
Bravos to Donita Wiley Madison of Corinth, a pandemic hero and a martyr to the cause of fighting COVID-19. Madison, a nurse, died March 24 of lung damage from COVID. She had contracted the disease in April of last year, during the first outbreak at Glens Falls Center nursing home, where she worked. She was so sick she was put on a ventilator but eventually got off and returned home. Her recovery was only partial, however — her lung function was permanently compromised. Even though she was struggling to breathe, she returned to work, wanting to care for her patients. Her heart was big, but it couldn’t do the job of her lungs, and the disease finally took her life. Everyone wondering whether they should be careful, wear a mask and, especially, get vaccinated should consider the sacrifice Donita Wiley Madison and her family have made to fight this terrible disease. Honor her memory by taking part in the effort to put this pandemic in the past. Wear your mask. Get your shots.
Glen is filling community need
Bravos to the Glen at Hiland Meadows, a senior living complex that is applying for tax-exempt bonds from the local Industrial Development Agency for a major expansion that includes a 30-unit memory care center. The Glen is a nonprofit that fills a need. Memory care — for patients who are not physically disabled but need assistance because of health problems like dementia that have affected their memory — are particularly needed in the region. IDAs sometimes grant tax breaks to thriving for-profit businesses just because they are relocating or expanding, a practice we disapprove of. Tax breaks should not be awarded for projects that would be likely to happen anyway and do not meet an unfilled need in the community. Quality housing for senior citizens, including those with health conditions, improves the local quality of life, allowing parents and grandparents to live near their children and grandchildren. Not every family will be able to afford the units at the Glen, but the community needs senior housing of all sorts, at all levels of expense. This is the sort of project that IDAs were set up to assist.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.