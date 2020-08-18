Boos and bravos

It's time to support the Postal Service

Bravos to local demonstrators who rallied last week in front of the post office in Glens Falls to express their support for this critical national institution. We have seen one important institution after another, from our national intelligence services to our criminal justice system, attacked by President Trump and his allies. They have undermined faith in the systems that keep the country running, and with corrupt purpose, harmed their functioning. Now, with an election just a few months away, the Trump administration is attacking our mail delivery, specifically because he wants to curtail mail-in voting. Voting by mail has been done in this country for generations, and several states now use it as their primary avenue for casting votes. It is safe and secure, but Trump is making it less so, intentionally, by cutting funding for the U.S. Postal Service — even going so far as to remove mail sorting machines from post offices around the country. If he is allowed to continue this assault on the Postal Service, the result could be a chaotic election, with votes invalidated and vote counts delayed because of a lack of resources. Throwing the election into chaos could be a way for Trump to cling to office, even after a vote he has lost. If he manages to undermine the process to such an extent he can declare the election invalid, we will experience a power struggle and constitutional crisis, and if he succeeds at staying in office in that illegitimate fashion, we will have crossed the line into autocracy. If you’re worried about that, the time to protest is now.