Boos and bravos

Some refuse to be good citizens
Boos to the visitors to Lake George who refuse to wear masks on crowded sidewalks and into shops. If you want to avoid the basic human consideration of wearing a mask, you can do that without endangering other people by staying home. Think of it like putting on clothes — if you can’t be bothered, you should remain in the house. The difference is, no one is going to be permanently injured by seeing you in your underwear (although they may never get the image out of their heads,) but spreading COVID-19 can lead to serious sickness, a lifelong struggle with compromised health and, in far too many cases, death. Even worse than the bare-faced selfishness of the anti-maskers is the unjustified antagonism of those who, when asked to put on a mask, get in the faces of the askers. Shop owners in Lake George report that some customers have coughed in their faces after the request was made. This should be a crime, equivalent to shoving or slapping someone. It was not a surprise that, when our reporter questioned several different people on the sidewalks of Lake George about their reasons for going without masks, they had nothing to say. That is because there is no good reason for failing to take this simple preventative step.
Event organizer commits to safety
Bravos to Eric Unkauf, organizer of the Food Truck Corral at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, who closed his popular event for a week after city officials raised questions about its safety, then reopened it a week later with some changes in crowd control and social distancing. Unkauf took the responsible course of, first, making sure the event was allowed under state guidelines; and, second, doing everything he could to keep it safe. The food trucks park outside the Shirt Factory, and customers either take their meals home or eat at picnic tables on the lawn. Unkauf has installed partitions on the tables so that each group of customers is separated and put up signs to remind people to wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other. It’s tricky to strike the right balance between behaving safely and continuing to live and work and conduct business. It’s particularly tricky when the degree of danger is difficult to measure. We’re lucky in New York, for the time being, that our rate of infection is low and so we can feel relatively safe. But it’s our efforts in keeping our guard up that have given us this luxury. We may have to keep up those efforts for a long time to come.
It's time to support the Postal Service
Bravos to local demonstrators who rallied last week in front of the post office in Glens Falls to express their support for this critical national institution. We have seen one important institution after another, from our national intelligence services to our criminal justice system, attacked by President Trump and his allies. They have undermined faith in the systems that keep the country running, and with corrupt purpose, harmed their functioning. Now, with an election just a few months away, the Trump administration is attacking our mail delivery, specifically because he wants to curtail mail-in voting. Voting by mail has been done in this country for generations, and several states now use it as their primary avenue for casting votes. It is safe and secure, but Trump is making it less so, intentionally, by cutting funding for the U.S. Postal Service — even going so far as to remove mail sorting machines from post offices around the country. If he is allowed to continue this assault on the Postal Service, the result could be a chaotic election, with votes invalidated and vote counts delayed because of a lack of resources. Throwing the election into chaos could be a way for Trump to cling to office, even after a vote he has lost. If he manages to undermine the process to such an extent he can declare the election invalid, we will experience a power struggle and constitutional crisis, and if he succeeds at staying in office in that illegitimate fashion, we will have crossed the line into autocracy. If you’re worried about that, the time to protest is now.
Grasso still has a conflict of interest
Boos to Warren County Republican Party Chairman Mike Grasso for saying it’s “silly” to criticize his appointment to the county Industrial Development Agency as political. Every member of the IDA could be questioned about their political leaning, he said. But the problem isn’t that he belongs to the Republican Party. The problem is, he’s the chairman of the party in Warren County, which means he raises money for GOP candidates and is instrumental in choosing who the party endorses. It’s entirely inappropriate for someone who thrives on making political connections and doing political favors to serve on a board responsible for granting tax breaks to businesses. It’s possible that business owners and entrepreneurs who have given money to the GOP at Grasso’s urging — or have refused — will come to the IDA, looking for assistance. Grasso himself seems to have recognized the conflict of interest, because he recently pledged to step down from as GOP chairman after the November election. That’s a good start, but he still shouldn’t be on the IDA board until a reasonable time has passed since his resignation from the party chairmanship. A year would be about right.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Local News Editor Bob Condon.
