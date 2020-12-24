Boos and bravos

Workers deal with worsening pandemic

Bravos to the local counties’ health services, which are dealing now with the worst stage of the pandemic we have seen. Tuesday morning, Warren County Health Services reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day total. Its staff was keeping track of 147 active cases, also the highest for a single day. Here and across the country, the pandemic has entered its most dangerous phase yet. It has penetrated everywhere, and is spreading in all sorts of locations — at work, at home and in public places like grocery stores. We can’t stop buying groceries, but we can be careful. The main things are to wear a mask and to stay at home if you feel at all sick. When the pandemic has slowed — and with vaccines being distributed, that could happen in a matter of months — we should properly acknowledge the heroic efforts now being made by our public health employees and front-line health care workers.

Little served devotedly

Bravos to Betty Little for three decades of public service. From a stint in the 1980s on the Queensbury Recreation Commission to her 18 years in the state Senate after being elected in 2002 to succeed Ron Stafford, she has always been accessible and responsive to her constituents, without regard to their party affiliation. Little put her district and all the people living in it first, and other politicians would do well to follow her approach to the job. Politics should end on Election Day, she told Post-Star reporter Michael Goot: “From then, you should work with whoever got elected, or you won’t get results.” That attitude seems so far removed from what we see now, including among our own political representatives. We wonder if we can ever return to it. One regret that Little mentioned is not being able to get more done on cell coverage and internet service in the Adirondacks. Beyond the emergency needs of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wi-Fi is probably the single most important issue in the district, and we hope the senator-elect, Dan Stec, and our other representatives treat it that way.