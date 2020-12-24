Boos and bravos

Workers deal with worsening pandemic
Bravos to the local counties’ health services, which are dealing now with the worst stage of the pandemic we have seen. Tuesday morning, Warren County Health Services reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day total. Its staff was keeping track of 147 active cases, also the highest for a single day. Here and across the country, the pandemic has entered its most dangerous phase yet. It has penetrated everywhere, and is spreading in all sorts of locations — at work, at home and in public places like grocery stores. We can’t stop buying groceries, but we can be careful. The main things are to wear a mask and to stay at home if you feel at all sick. When the pandemic has slowed — and with vaccines being distributed, that could happen in a matter of months — we should properly acknowledge the heroic efforts now being made by our public health employees and front-line health care workers.
Little served devotedly
Bravos to Betty Little for three decades of public service. From a stint in the 1980s on the Queensbury Recreation Commission to her 18 years in the state Senate after being elected in 2002 to succeed Ron Stafford, she has always been accessible and responsive to her constituents, without regard to their party affiliation. Little put her district and all the people living in it first, and other politicians would do well to follow her approach to the job. Politics should end on Election Day, she told Post-Star reporter Michael Goot: “From then, you should work with whoever got elected, or you won’t get results.” That attitude seems so far removed from what we see now, including among our own political representatives. We wonder if we can ever return to it. One regret that Little mentioned is not being able to get more done on cell coverage and internet service in the Adirondacks. Beyond the emergency needs of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wi-Fi is probably the single most important issue in the district, and we hope the senator-elect, Dan Stec, and our other representatives treat it that way.
Tribes get betrayed again
Boos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration for failing to hold up their end of a deal on the opening of the new Northway exit ramp — Exit 3 — that makes access to Albany airport much easier. This should have been a triumphant event for Cuomo, and he treated it that way, tooling around the new exit in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1932 Packard, which he had restored for special occasions. The problem is that Cuomo, in an astonishing reprise of the treacheries of the past, failed to honor an agreement with three Native American tribes with historic ties to the land the exit uses. Tribal ancestors lived on those lands. In exchange for construction of the exit ramp, the state agreed to install large murals along the overpass that would showcase Native American history. But the murals, which have been printed, have not been put up and now state officials are asking the tribes to reconsider the deal. Tribal leaders must be experiencing historical déjà vu, if not PTSD. You’d think Cuomo would be ashamed of reneging on promises to Native American tribes, considering the country’s long, inglorious history of doing exactly that. There should be no reconsideration. The state should honor its word.
Congress extends a hand
Bravos to Congress for getting a desperately needed COVID-19 relief bill passed that will get some money into the hands of Americans, provide some help to suffering businesses and give a bit of a boost to the unemployment checks that more and more Americans are relying on. We have gone most of a year in the grip of a terrible pandemic, and beyond the awful toll in deaths and long-term health effects, the damage to the economy has been tremendous. Only the federal government can provide the level of financial help the economy needs, and this bill, while not the best package we could imagine, is the best Congress could do, and at least it’s something.
Local governments get slapped
Boos to Congress for failing to include aid to states and local governments in the COVID-19 relief bill it just passed. The bill does include money for schools, which is good, but in states like New York (and most others), the pandemic has created a financial emergency, with revenues falling far short of what was budgeted. Without federal help, New York and other states will have to make huge cuts, including layoffs, inflicting serious damage on the state’s economy. All who live here, Democrats and Republicans and everyone else, will suffer from a depression of the state economy. Federal assistance could help avoid the worst-case scenario in New York, and every member of New York’s congressional delegation should push for it.
