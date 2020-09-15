Boos and bravos

Facts come first, then unity

Boos to all the anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, climate change deniers and other rejecters of scientific truths who make it impossible to realize Patti Girard’s call for unity. Girard is the chaplain of the Glens Falls Fire Department, and on Friday, on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, she called on people to “drop our prejudices, stop the violence, offer our hands and hearts to improving our country.” It sounds wonderful. But, unfortunately, unity is impossible without a common acceptance of facts. The pandemic cannot be addressed properly by people who call it a hoax or misrepresent its seriousness or push misinformation, such as the notion that masks don’t work. All across the West, states are on fire. But climate change, which has made the fires worse over the past decade, cannot be addressed by people who deny it exists, or deny its seriousness or deny that human activity is causing it. And even though most people in the country are hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine will be developed soon, any vaccination program has been undermined before it begins by those who promote inaccurate information about the lifesaving vaccines we have already developed. Even the unity experienced after the 9/11 attacks was undermined soon afterward by Americans who embraced and promoted nonsensical conspiracy theories, including that the destruction at the towers and the Pentagon was not actually caused by the planes that hit the buildings but by bombs secretly planted in them. As detached from reality as the 9/11 truthers appear, their arguments are no more absurd than others in general circulation, such as that the extreme weather events and warming causing havoc all over the world is just part of a natural cycle, divorced from human activity. Unity cannot be achieved without broad agreement on the true and the false. That agreement, already under stress in this country, has been shattered by the leadership of Donald Trump , who seems to have never met a conspiracy theory he won’t embrace. The disunity now roiling the country is not caused by any mean-spiritedness in the population. It is caused by the promotion of false and destructive ideas that must be rejected. No middle ground exists between protecting your child with vaccinations, protecting the Earth by reducing greenhouse gases or protecting your neighbor by wearing a mask, and refusing to do so.