Boos and bravos

Facts come first, then unity
Boos to all the anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, climate change deniers and other rejecters of scientific truths who make it impossible to realize Patti Girard’s call for unity. Girard is the chaplain of the Glens Falls Fire Department, and on Friday, on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, she called on people to “drop our prejudices, stop the violence, offer our hands and hearts to improving our country.” It sounds wonderful. But, unfortunately, unity is impossible without a common acceptance of facts. The pandemic cannot be addressed properly by people who call it a hoax or misrepresent its seriousness or push misinformation, such as the notion that masks don’t work. All across the West, states are on fire. But climate change, which has made the fires worse over the past decade, cannot be addressed by people who deny it exists, or deny its seriousness or deny that human activity is causing it. And even though most people in the country are hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine will be developed soon, any vaccination program has been undermined before it begins by those who promote inaccurate information about the lifesaving vaccines we have already developed. Even the unity experienced after the 9/11 attacks was undermined soon afterward by Americans who embraced and promoted nonsensical conspiracy theories, including that the destruction at the towers and the Pentagon was not actually caused by the planes that hit the buildings but by bombs secretly planted in them. As detached from reality as the 9/11 truthers appear, their arguments are no more absurd than others in general circulation, such as that the extreme weather events and warming causing havoc all over the world is just part of a natural cycle, divorced from human activity. Unity cannot be achieved without broad agreement on the true and the false. That agreement, already under stress in this country, has been shattered by the leadership of Donald Trump , who seems to have never met a conspiracy theory he won’t embrace. The disunity now roiling the country is not caused by any mean-spiritedness in the population. It is caused by the promotion of false and destructive ideas that must be rejected. No middle ground exists between protecting your child with vaccinations, protecting the Earth by reducing greenhouse gases or protecting your neighbor by wearing a mask, and refusing to do so.
Caution is the right approach
Bravos to Great Escape for bowing to reality and accepting 2020 as a lost season, announcing that tickets and passes bought for this year will be valid next year. The Cuomo administration continues to be cautious in the reopening process, which is the right thing to do in a state where tens of thousands of people have died of COVID-19 and a country where the death toll will soon hit 200,000. Those who kept comparing this coronavirus to the flu must see now how inapt that comparison was, unless they meant the great influenza of 1918-1920, which killed more than half a million people in the United States. That number seems incredible now, but we will soon have reached 200,000 in a period of six months. If the virus persists and an effective vaccine is not developed, we could see millions more cases and many thousand more deaths. The economic contraction is painful, too, but we must do our best to protect people’s health and understand the economic devastation will be worse if, through recklessness, we allow the virus to spread, sickening and killing even more people. Some businesses won’t survive this — some already haven’t. That is tragic. But we’re hopeful next year will bring a brighter scene, with the virus under control and businesses everywhere reopening, including Great Escape.
Student safety is the top priority
Bravos to SUNY Adirondack for putting in place a testing protocol for all returning students and for its prompt action to report one student’s positive test and insist the student stay off-campus and undergo quarantine. We may be stuck with COVID-19 for many more months, and we can’t simply hunker down in our own little bubbles indefinitely. Life must go on, to the extent possible, and if any activity we undertook previously can be made safe, we should resume it. Some level of risk is worth accepting to continue our jobs, our social lives, our various pursuits. The key is to make all these activities as safe as possible, and that is what SUNY Adirondack is doing. Bravos, too, to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which is also doing its best to balance safety with the fun and educational value of high school sports. The decision, for now, is to divide sports into those believed to be low and moderate risk (soccer, cross country, tennis, swimming, golf and field hockey,) which can begin to practice and will be able to compete later in the fall; and high risk (football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading,) which have been delayed until March 1. The association will continue to face questions and may have to change course. Even sports being considered low- or moderate-risk, such as soccer and field hockey, involve quite a bit of contact. If athletes start testing positive, seasons may have to be canceled. And if circumstances are largely unchanged in five months, the high-risk sports may have to be canceled. It’s worth trying to go ahead, but with the understanding that student safety is the top concern.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.