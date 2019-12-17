Boos and bravos

May this Trekkie live long and prosper
Bravos to “Star Trek” superfan James Cawley for his almost superhuman devotion to the 1960s television series by continuing to update his Star Trek attraction in Ticonderoga. Cawley, who has had cast members appear in the past, spent 14 years rebuilding the series’ sets using original blueprints and photographs. He is now looking to add to his creation by including the 1990s TV series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” with soundstages and items from that show in a building next door to his original attraction. Essex County is selling the building to an economic development group who is selling it to Cawley. Others seem to be buying into the Trekkie craze. There is a lot of work ahead of Cawley, but who would have thought he would make Ticonderoga a destination for Trekkies 14 years ago?
Resident again asks for answers, transparency
Bravos to Fort Edward resident Katie DeGroot for continuing her mission to have the Town Board be more transparent in their dealings with the public. DeGroot, who is often the only member of the public in attendance at Fort Edward meetings, lifted her voice again last week when she called out Town Board members for their anger and frustration directed at people like herself for asking questions, demanding transparency and wanting less secrecy. She also urged the Town Board to give the new supervisor, Lester Losaw, a chance. Few have the guts and dedication to stand up at a town meeting like DeGroot. She continues to fight for the ideals she believes in. The Fort Edward Town Board should pay attention to what she has to say.
`Kindness Closet’ continues to grow
You have free articles remaining.
Bravos to Tanglewood Elementary School teacher Jamie Metivier for her work in landing a $100,000 Thank America’s Teachers grant to establish a free-standing building on the grounds of the school where needy families can get clothing, toiletries and other household items. She originally established the “Kindness Closet” in a small space in the school. The new building has 10 times the space and will allow her to help many more families.
Going all-in on `Bah humbug’
Boos to the Rochester-based landlord of the apartment complex Sisson Reserve for demanding tenants take down Christmas lights after initially saying it would not do that. The company has gone all-Grinch at the Moreau apartment complex just two weeks before Christmas, and residents are responding by taking down their Christmas lights. We nominate Sisson Reserve for this year’s Grinch Award.
Lake George leads way in consolidation
Bravos to the town and village of Lake George for again putting their heads together and finding new ways to share services, and most importantly, to save taxpayers money. The two communities have been on the front lines of consolidation for years and continue to look for more ways to help each other. Other communities could learn from their example.
Why is Social Security agency paying more?
Boos to the federal officials at the Social Security Administration for choosing to pay $3,500 more in annual rent to move into the old post office on Warren Street in Glens Falls. While the refurbished building looks magnificent, the bottom line is that this is going to cost taxpayers more money. What is even worse is that federal officials refused to discuss why they chose a more expensive option. This is taxpayer money. They should explain themselves.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Barbara Sealy and Al Matrose.