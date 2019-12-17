Boos and bravos

May this Trekkie live long and prosper

Bravos to “Star Trek” superfan James Cawley for his almost superhuman devotion to the 1960s television series by continuing to update his Star Trek attraction in Ticonderoga. Cawley, who has had cast members appear in the past, spent 14 years rebuilding the series’ sets using original blueprints and photographs. He is now looking to add to his creation by including the 1990s TV series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” with soundstages and items from that show in a building next door to his original attraction. Essex County is selling the building to an economic development group who is selling it to Cawley. Others seem to be buying into the Trekkie craze. There is a lot of work ahead of Cawley, but who would have thought he would make Ticonderoga a destination for Trekkies 14 years ago?

