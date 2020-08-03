Boos and bravos

Officer's conduct was inexcusable

Boos to everyone involved in the non-prosecution of a police officer from Cohoes, Sean T. McKown, who was involved in a bizarre, drunken interaction with a few young people in early June in Elizabethtown. What exactly happened isn’t clear, but State Police officers who responded to the scene said McKown was drunk. He had made a 911 call, saying he’d had a confrontation with black youths outside his home and, after one had displayed a gun, had fired his own weapon. Later, though, McKown called State Police to say his story was false and to tell another tale about shooting bullets into a stump. After reports on the events were published in the Times Union of Albany, the Essex County district attorney, Kristy Sprague, said she never received a final report from the State Police, and that State Police officers told her the youths involved didn’t want to press charges. Everyone in authority is shrugging, deflecting blame and acting like there’s nothing they can do. Meanwhile, everyone else knows that if an ordinary citizen, while drunk, made a 911 call to report crimes that never happened and said they’d shot their gun several times near a group of strangers who had done nothing wrong, that person would not be walking away scot-free. This is the sort of corruption and favoritism that undermines public trust in the criminal justice system.