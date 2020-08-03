Boos and bravos

Grasso's appointment is all politics
Boos to Frank Thomas, the Republican supervisor of Stony Creek and the chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, for the nakedly political appointment of Mike Grasso, chairman of the county Republican Committee, to fill a seat on the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency. The IDA should operate as an independent, nonpartisan economic development agency, not as the arm of a political party. Party leaders, whose job involves getting their party’s candidates elected, have no business serving on a board that is charged with granting tax breaks and awarding loans to businesses, based on economic criteria. What if an applicant is a large Republican donor? What if another applicant is a large Democratic donor? We don’t know if Grasso could make impartial judgments on the IDA, and that is the problem —we don’t know. The ability of the IDA board members to put politics aside should not be in question, and in Grasso’s case it is.
Whitehead has been treated unfairly
Boos to Thomas also for saying publicly that “harassment” complaints had been made against Travis Whitehead by county employees, without offering any evidence or any details. Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, recently refused to renew Whitehead’s appointment to the county Industrial Development Agency. Challenged by people who feel Whitehead was a valuable member of the board, Thomas brought up these “complaints.” This was a malicious, unfair smearing of a citizen who has devoted many hours to being an effective public advocate. If records of these complaints exist, Whitehead cannot see them, because they’re confidential. After damaging Whitehead’s reputation, Thomas has hidden behind the shield of confidentiality to avoid having to address the substance of the “complaints.” Perhaps these complaints were frivolous. Perhaps they were unfounded. Without knowing what they say, Whitehead has no way to defend himself. We are familiar with Whitehead’s occasional testiness, and he has been sharp and confrontational with us. That is not harassment. Rather than buy into this improper attack, the rest of the board of supervisors should reprimand Thomas.
Disturbing comments must be confronted
Boos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for failing to address the disturbing nature of comments from one of her constituents during a recent tele-town hall. Scott Lowrey from Watertown said the following:
“I’m concerned about the security on the roadways due to the recent protests and civil unrest in the country. A lot of the state leadership and the Democrats in this state, they don’t have our backs as far as drivers trying to get from point A to point B.
“It seems like they’re going to prosecute us if we’re trying to get out of danger or defend ourselves from crowds trying to pull us out of vehicles.
“So I was wondering, do you have our back in this area, if one of us was to find themselves in that situation and we take the necessary measures to defend our security and our families inside our cars?”
Stefanik responded that she supports law enforcement and law enforcement needs proper staffing to keep roads safe – a bland, nonresponsive answer to a question with disturbing implications. It seems Lowrey was asking Stefanik to back him if he runs down protesters with his car. “No” is what she should have said. She could have added that responding to protests with disproportionate violence, because you feel inconvenienced and/or threatened, is wrong, morally and legally. Vehicular assault is a serious crime, and no one should endorse it, especially not a member of Congress. Instead, she mumbled some mush about proper staffing for law enforcement. Mr. Lowrey was not presenting an unthinkable hypothetical. Enraged drivers have run people down during recent protests at different spots around the country. Stefanik referenced “law and order” in her response, but standing up for law and order means calling out people who suggest they want to commit a crime and making your condemnation crystal clear.
Officer's conduct was inexcusable
Boos to everyone involved in the non-prosecution of a police officer from Cohoes, Sean T. McKown, who was involved in a bizarre, drunken interaction with a few young people in early June in Elizabethtown. What exactly happened isn’t clear, but State Police officers who responded to the scene said McKown was drunk. He had made a 911 call, saying he’d had a confrontation with black youths outside his home and, after one had displayed a gun, had fired his own weapon. Later, though, McKown called State Police to say his story was false and to tell another tale about shooting bullets into a stump. After reports on the events were published in the Times Union of Albany, the Essex County district attorney, Kristy Sprague, said she never received a final report from the State Police, and that State Police officers told her the youths involved didn’t want to press charges. Everyone in authority is shrugging, deflecting blame and acting like there’s nothing they can do. Meanwhile, everyone else knows that if an ordinary citizen, while drunk, made a 911 call to report crimes that never happened and said they’d shot their gun several times near a group of strangers who had done nothing wrong, that person would not be walking away scot-free. This is the sort of corruption and favoritism that undermines public trust in the criminal justice system.
School leaders doing their best
Bravos to local public school administrators who are making heroic efforts to get local schools open in a way that is as safe as possible under the circumstances. Getting hundreds of kids together all day in classrooms while protecting them from a contagious virus should have been one of the labors of Hercules — it’s so daunting, the temptation is to give up before trying. But working with guidance from state officials, school leaders have come up with creative strategies tailored to their individual districts. These include allowing some students to stay home and do their studies online; splitting classes up so students attend schools for a couple of days, then study from home for a couple; limiting the number of students who can sign up for any one class; and eating lunch in the classroom. Some of the new rules will be awkward and uncomfortable. No one wants to wear a mask all day. But lying in a hospital bed is a whole lot more uncomfortable. We are enduring a historic challenge, and the return to school is a critical step in meeting that challenge. It’s good to see that our school officials are treating it with the creativity and energy it requires.
Local editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star's editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Local News Editor Bob Condon.
