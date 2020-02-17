Boos and Bravos

Development group in violation of state law

Boos to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. for being in violation of the state public authorities’ law. For the local development group to be in compliance, it had to submit a budget to the state by last November. But as of Feb. 3, it still had not done that. Paperwork has never been this group’s strong suit. In its early days, it insisted that it did not have to adhere to Freedom of Information Laws and regularly missed those deadlines. The group has been instrumental in a possible deal to bring a plastics company to the dewatering site in Fort Edward. There appeared to be a breakthrough last week when it was announced that a deal had been reached with an “executed deed” for a parcel of land to give access to the site. But it was later revealed the group did not have an ‘executed deed,” only the intent to get one. Until that deed is in hand, everyone should be skeptical about the deal going forward, especially when it is still murky how the local back taxes are ever going to be paid.