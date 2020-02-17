Boos and Bravos

Development group in violation of state law
Real estate holding company WCC will deed access points to the old dewatering site in Fort Edward to the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency.
Boos to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. for being in violation of the state public authorities’ law. For the local development group to be in compliance, it had to submit a budget to the state by last November. But as of Feb. 3, it still had not done that. Paperwork has never been this group’s strong suit. In its early days, it insisted that it did not have to adhere to Freedom of Information Laws and regularly missed those deadlines. The group has been instrumental in a possible deal to bring a plastics company to the dewatering site in Fort Edward. There appeared to be a breakthrough last week when it was announced that a deal had been reached with an “executed deed” for a parcel of land to give access to the site. But it was later revealed the group did not have an ‘executed deed,” only the intent to get one. Until that deed is in hand, everyone should be skeptical about the deal going forward, especially when it is still murky how the local back taxes are ever going to be paid.
Lake George ends peace officer program
The village of Lake George is planning to end its peace officers program and replace it with a public safety force to save money.
Bravos to the village of Lake George for moving forward and ending its peace officer program after it was clear none of the officers would be returning for the summer season. With new Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr planning a village substation in the future, it makes sense for Lake George to give up its peace officers in favor of less expensive public safety officers.
Health organizations reach Salem deal
Hudson Headwaters Health Network is partnering with Glens Falls Hospital to expand primary care in Salem from two days to three days per week.
Bravos to Salem Supervisor Sue Clary for her initial work behind the scenes to save the Salem Medical Center from closing. Her efforts culminated in Hudson Headwaters and Glens Falls Hospital collaborating on a plan that expands the days of operation of the Salem Medical Center from two to three. It was only the second time that Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters put together a medical provider partnership.
Dress donations made in Hudson Falls
Hudson Falls students got to choose prom outfits for free from a selection of 87 gowns donated by a business.
Bravos to Valerie Twiss for donating nearly 100 dresses and suits to Hudson Falls High School. Twiss was closing her dress shop, “Valerie’s Too,” and decided to donate her entire inventory to help kids look their best for the upcoming prom season. Other members of the school community donated some formal wear and accessories as well. It culminated in a “Say Yes to the Dress” event last week.
Colleges partner on business programs
SUNY Adirondack students will be able to enroll in business programs through SUNY Empire State College.
Bravos to SUNY Adirondack and Empire State College for their partnership that allows SUNY Adirondack students to enroll in business programs at Empire State College to help complete a four-year degree. The idea for partnering came out of a conversation between the two college presidents – Kristine Duffy and Jim Malatras. It’s another way the colleges are not only helping students, but the business community as well.
State should fund census promotion
Warren County is going ahead with projects to promote the need for an accurate census, despite a change in state rules for funding.
Boos to New York state officials and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for waiting until the last minute to tell county officials that promotional funding for the U.S. Census would have to be paid for by local counties instead of the state. Getting an accurate count of the population in the census is important in ensuring New York receive the appropriate representation and federal aid. The state should fund the promotions instead of the local counties.
Gannon hits ground running in Queensbury
New Queensbury Superintendent Kyle Gannon has rolled out several initiatives after he took over the role on Feb. 1 after Douglas Huntley retired.
Bravos to Queensbury’s new superintendent of schools, Kyle Gannon, for hitting the ground running with a series of initiatives to bring the school and community together. It’s a great idea and an astute observation that most people are involved with schools only as long as their children attend. Letting more residents know what the school is doing – beyond its basic education responsibilities – would be a great step forward.
Mulder and Scully should be a local attraction
A Greenfield couple has amassed an impressive collection of props and costumes and publicity material from the long-running TV show, "The X-Files" and is looking for a space where they can open a museum.
Bravos to Jim Thornton and Kelly Anthony’s ambitious attempts to establish an “X-Files” attraction in Saratoga Springs. As big fans of Mulder and Scully, we’d love to see their exhibit of props and memorabilia from the long-running science fiction show. We were also reminded that there was one episode of the popular television show in which an alien space ship crashed in Great Sacandaga Lake. We hope the community of Saratoga Springs supports the idea as well and maybe a concerted effort could be made to find that alien ship.
