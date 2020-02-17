Boos and Bravos
0 comments
top story

Boos and Bravos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Davidson

John Davidson of WCC unrolls a large map of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward during a Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. meeting on Thursday night. FELPDC board member Zach Middleton looks on. The organization is still struggling to put together a deal for the former dewatering plant site.

Development group in violation of state law

Boos to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. for being in violation of the state public authorities’ law. For the local development group to be in compliance, it had to submit a budget to the state by last November. But as of Feb. 3, it still had not done that. Paperwork has never been this group’s strong suit. In its early days, it insisted that it did not have to adhere to Freedom of Information Laws and regularly missed those deadlines. The group has been instrumental in a possible deal to bring a plastics company to the dewatering site in Fort Edward. There appeared to be a breakthrough last week when it was announced that a deal had been reached with an “executed deed” for a parcel of land to give access to the site. But it was later revealed the group did not have an ‘executed deed,” only the intent to get one. Until that deed is in hand, everyone should be skeptical about the deal going forward, especially when it is still murky how the local back taxes are ever going to be paid.

Lake George ends peace officer program

Bravos to the village of Lake George for moving forward and ending its peace officer program after it was clear none of the officers would be returning for the summer season. With new Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr planning a village substation in the future, it makes sense for Lake George to give up its peace officers in favor of less expensive public safety officers.

Health organizations reach Salem deal

Bravos to Salem Supervisor Sue Clary for her initial work behind the scenes to save the Salem Medical Center from closing. Her efforts culminated in Hudson Headwaters and Glens Falls Hospital collaborating on a plan that expands the days of operation of the Salem Medical Center from two to three. It was only the second time that Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters put together a medical provider partnership.

Hudson Falls business donates prom dresses

Hudson Falls senior Lindsey Pulver tries on a prom dress as senior Hailie Casey and social work associate Lisa Hogan look on Wednesday at Hudson Falls High School. The owner of Valerie’s Too, Valerie Twiss, donated dresses to the school after she closed her store.

Dress donations made in Hudson Falls

Bravos to Valerie Twiss for donating nearly 100 dresses and suits to Hudson Falls High School. Twiss was closing her dress shop, “Valerie’s Too,” and decided to donate her entire inventory to help kids look their best for the upcoming prom season. Other members of the school community donated some formal wear and accessories as well. It culminated in a “Say Yes to the Dress” event last week.

Colleges partner on business programs

Bravos to SUNY Adirondack and Empire State College for their partnership that allows SUNY Adirondack students to enroll in business programs at Empire State College to help complete a four-year degree. The idea for partnering came out of a conversation between the two college presidents – Kristine Duffy and Jim Malatras. It’s another way the colleges are not only helping students, but the business community as well.

State should fund census promotion

Boos to New York state officials and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for waiting until the last minute to tell county officials that promotional funding for the U.S. Census would have to be paid for by local counties instead of the state. Getting an accurate count of the population in the census is important in ensuring New York receive the appropriate representation and federal aid. The state should fund the promotions instead of the local counties.

Gannon hits ground running in Queensbury

Bravos to Queensbury’s new superintendent of schools, Kyle Gannon, for hitting the ground running with a series of initiatives to bring the school and community together. It’s a great idea and an astute observation that most people are involved with schools only as long as their children attend. Letting more residents know what the school is doing – beyond its basic education responsibilities – would be a great step forward.

XFest_Floor_032.jpg

A portion of Jim Thornton and Kelly Anthony's 'X-Files' collection is seen in June at X-Fest 2 in Chicago. The couple brought a portion of their collection from their Greenfield home to display. They hope to open an attraction in Saratoga Springs.

Mulder and Scully should be a local attraction

Bravos to Jim Thornton and Kelly Anthony’s ambitious attempts to establish an “X-Files” attraction in Saratoga Springs. As big fans of Mulder and Scully, we’d love to see their exhibit of props and memorabilia from the long-running science fiction show. We were also reminded that there was one episode of the popular television show in which an alien space ship crashed in Great Sacandaga Lake. We hope the community of Saratoga Springs supports the idea as well and maybe a concerted effort could be made to find that alien ship.

Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News