Town right to stick to septic law
Bravos to the town of Queensbury for holding firm on the terms of its new transfer law, which requires a septic inspection whenever ownership of a house with lakefront access is transferred. A lawyer for a couple that transferred ownership of their house on Pilot Knob Road to a living trust argued that, since the couple is the recipient of the trust, the inspection law shouldn't apply. But the couple intends to add their children to the trust at some point, and the passing-down of lakefront properties from one generation to the next, with no septic inspections, is exactly the sort of thing this law was passed to prevent. The lawyer also argued that, because the house is in Queensbury but the leach field is located across the street in Fort Ann, the Queensbury law shouldn't apply. But it should apply. The key issue is the effect on the lake, and town boundaries are meaningless in that context. Owner George Cholakis said the family has had no problems with the septic system for 20 years, in which case, the $1,500 cost to dig up and inspect the distribution box is a good deal. Everyone who lives on a lake has a responsibility to make sure they are not polluting it. But also, every lakeside property owner benefits from rules that keep the lake clean.
Forum study is something Lake George needs
Bravos to the town and village of Lake George for taking the unusual step of spending money on a study of a private property. The municipalities intend to split the cost of a $15,000 study of ways the Lake George Forum can be redeveloped into a viable business. We would not ordinarily endorse the spending of thousands of public dollars on development of business plans for private properties. But the forum stands out as a unique site in Lake George. Built as a hockey rink, with meeting rooms, restrooms, a concession area, bleachers and a lavish lobby, there is no place remotely like it in the community. The ice-making equipment has been removed, but the building has great potential as a site for performances and trade shows. With an expansion of its woefully inadequate parking, it could be critical to the effort to expand Lake George's business season into the fall and spring and even the winter. The forum's owner, Ralph Macchio, also owns adjoining properties that could be developed for parking. Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson floated the suggestion that, if enough parking were created, shuttle buses could run from those lots in to the village center during the busy summer season. The property has tremendous potential, especially in a resort town. It would be a shame to see it deteriorate.
AHI helps those who need health insurance
Bravos to the Adirondack Health Institute, which will help people in the local area (residents from Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties,) in signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. People can get a plan from the NY Marketplace through Dec. 15 for insurance coverage that goes into effect Jan. 1. By all accounts, the website is difficult to use, although the insurance can be a lifesaver, especially for families with few financial resources. Many more people have health insurance now than before the Affordable Care Act went into effect and many lives have been improved and even saved because of that. Unfortunately, rather than work on improving the law, the Trump administration and many Republican politicians have worked to undermine it, including by shortening sign-up periods and not promoting the plans. The ACA is still working well for millions of people, however. If you're looking to sign up and need help, contact AHI, where trained navigators work with people one on one to find the right plan.
Helping addicts get better
Bravos to about three dozen people from the Salem area who showed up on a weekday morning at the Salem firehouse to receive training in how to form a community prevention coalition. We have seen that no community, no matter how rural or close-knit, is immune from the terrible consequences of the opioid epidemic. In fact, many of the hardest-hit places in the country, when it comes to opioid use and overdoses, have been rural and close-knit. The danger extends beyond opioids to longtime hazards like cigarettes and alcohol and new ones like vaping. Communities can fight back. Education works, and when all sectors of a community come together to address addiction issues, progress can be made. Salem is doing the right thing by taking this first step.
