Boos and bravos

Congresswoman must back NY

Bravos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for comparing New York’s need for federal aid to its need when Hurricane Sandy hit and its need after the Twin Towers were attacked on 9/11. What New York has undergone in the past couple of months is the equivalent of an extended natural disaster, and just as the federal government rushes to the aid of states hit by hurricanes and floods, it must rise to this occasion and help those states hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. New York is at the top of that list. Stefanik has sometimes expressed views contrary to Trump administration positions, but she has rarely, if ever, been willing to voice outspoken opposition to President Donald Trump. If the Trump administration aligns itself against direct aid to states, however, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has done, we must have Stefanik’s full-throated advocacy for that aid. New York is reeling now, and we expect her to fight tooth and nail for major federal assistance. That is the minimum any congressional representative, regardless of party, must be willing to do for their home district and home state. We’re glad to see her taking the first step, by telling a newspaper in her district she disagrees with McConnell. Now let’s see her go on Fox News and make the case in uncompromising terms.

Bus service is necessary, too

Bravos to Greater Glens Falls Transit for resuming bus service, without fares, on a few limited routes to help riders who rely on the buses for essential trips to the grocery store, work and medical appointments. Balancing the resumption or continuation of essential services with steps to prevent transmission of COVID-19 is difficult, and how to handle it is a dilemma that is vexing all aspects of our society. But we cannot shut down absolutely everything indefinitely. We cannot hole up in our homes without going out at all for weeks on end. Most of us will run out of food after a week or two. And many of us still have to go to work at jobs that keep society afloat. When you need food, someone has to be working at the grocery store. Someone has to be delivering all that food, and growing it. Public transportation, too, is essential. Not all workers have their own cars, and not everyone who needs to get places, like a doctor’s office, can drive. The transit agency is gearing up gradually and carefully — requiring all passengers to wear face masks, not collecting fares and separating passengers so no one is sitting too close. It’s a lot of bother, but that’s what is required now, and we have to make the best of it.