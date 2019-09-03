State makes a mess of early voting funding
Boos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Board of Elections for a total lack of communication regarding the funding to local counties for early voting. One day after the state Board of Elections sent an email to local counties saying each would not get the full funding promised, there was a sudden reversal of course. State officials, led by Gov. Cuomo’s top advisors, Rich Azzopardi, said that local counties would get all the funds promised for early voting. Azzopardi went so far as to say the state Board of Elections either “lied” or was “incompetent.” We couldn’t help but wonder if the cut was a trial balloon sent up by Gov. Cuomo to see what the reaction would be and when it went badly, the state reversed course. But maybe we are just being cynical.
Kayak safety needs to be addressed
Bravos to the Lake George Park Commission for visiting the issue of how to make the lake safer for small vessels such as kayaks and canoes. It comes on the heels of an 82-year-old man being hit in his kayak by someone operating a rented powerboat. The commission is not ready to propose regulations, but wanted to get a public perspective. The popularity of kayaks in recent years, and the fact they sit so low in the water, makes this a very important issue to get right.
County to open historic exhibit
Bravos to the Warren County Historical Society for their new exhibit “Warren County 360: Celebrating Place and People.” An exhibit like this, that celebrates the local background of the region is long overdue and helps to celebrate the organization’s new home at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury. There will be ribbon-cutting and reception for the new exhibit on Gurney Lane on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5-8 p.m. We hope this is the beginning of another destination for tourists.
Schools help students adjust to what’s next
Bravos to all the schools who have made plans to ease the transition from one level of schooling to another, whether it is to middle school or high school. In Whitehall, guidance counselor Topher Montville created “Railroader Camp” to ease the transition for sixth graders transitioning to junior senior high school. It was a weeklong day camp to help build relationships long before the first day of class. Other schools planned tours and introductions to older students. All the efforts are important to easing the transition to vulnerable younger students. It’s a great idea.
DEC to tighten security on Lake George
Bravos to the Department of Environmental Conservation for enacting a pilot program that will close the gates at two Lake George boat launches. Mossy Point in Ticonderoga and Rogers Rock in Hague will both be gated off overnight starting Sept. 6 and continuing through the end of October. The goal is to further protect the lake from invasive species by boaters who circumvent the boat-washing requirements. There will be a call box nearby for any boaters who do not get off the lake before the gates are closed.
Bolton resident wants to save wall
Bravos to Bolton Landing resident Joanie Waters for speaking up to save the historic character of a stone wall supporting the Green Island Bridge in Bolton Landing. After part of the wall collapsed this summer, Waters found out that the county was going to repair it with a less historic, plain concrete wall. Waters thinks it should be put back the way it was before. Considering the historic character of Bolton, she might have a point. The county should explore whether it is feasible.
Fort Ann hassling dirt track again
Boos to the Fort Ann Planning Board for again giving Jeremy Treadway, owner of the ADK MX dirt track the run-around as he tries to run what he says has been a popular business. We’re surprised Treadway has been able to make a go of it considering all the challenges the town has put in front of him. Treadway asked permission to extend his season into November back in July. The Planning Board was scheduled to hear the request in August, but tabled it to the end of September in what sounded like nit-picking on the part of the Planning Board. Treadway makes a good case he is bringing business to Fort Ann. He should be allowed to continue to do so without all the hassles and at the very least be given a decision in a timely manner.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.