Boos and Bravos (March 10)

State should have briefed community
Boos to the New York state Department of Transportation for failing to communicate with local officials and residents that it was planning to replace the Route 29 bridge over the Batten Kill in Middle Falls. While any type of state-funded infrastructure improvement should be welcomed with open arms, when it comes to any long-term project that will affect residents on either side of the river – the bridge will be reduced to one lane until it is completed in December – everyone should have been completely briefed. Among the plans for the bridge is the elimination of a sidewalk in an area where there have been pedestrian issues, including one fatality. Even though it is late in the game, the DOT should immediately hold a hearing to update residents and hear their concerns.
Civic Center coalition praised for their work
Bravos to the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition for the high marks the Adirondack Thunder organization was recently given by ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin during his annual check-in with the team in Glens Falls. Crelin called the Thunder “Exhibit A” when it came to a team focusing on hockey, entertainment and commitment to its community. “I think it all comes down to the people,” Crelin said. “I was here during the transition from the AHL to the ECHL. I think it is night and day.” Of course, more wins on the ice would be nice, too.
Warren County will refinance debt
Bravos to Warren County for being in such a good financial situation that it was able to refinance the remaining payments on the $16 million Human Services building debt. The county’s bond rating was improved to AA-stable last year, which allows the county to sell bonds at 1.2 percent interest, compared to the 4 percent at which they were initially sold. That is a significant savings for county taxpayers.
APA was fair with local resort
Boos to the Brampton Resort in Thurman for its failure to work with the Adirondack Park Agency on multiple occasions. After the APA found problems with some recent improvements to the property, the APA proposed three different solutions, but the owners refused to sign any of them. That led to a rare enforcement hearing where the business was fined $438,000. While the APA once had a reputation of being heavy-handed, we have not seen that in recent years and believe the APA went the extra mile in trying to resolve this problem.
Marathon Dance has another great year
Bravos to the students of South Glens Falls and the entire regional community for support that garnered over $800,000 in donations. The event had the added challenge this year of the coronavirus outbreak, but the students and the community persevered.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.