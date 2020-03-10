Boos and Bravos (March 10)

State should have briefed community





Boos to the New York state Department of Transportation for failing to communicate with local officials and residents that it was planning to replace the Route 29 bridge over the Batten Kill in Middle Falls. While any type of state-funded infrastructure improvement should be welcomed with open arms, when it comes to any long-term project that will affect residents on either side of the river – the bridge will be reduced to one lane until it is completed in December – everyone should have been completely briefed. Among the plans for the bridge is the elimination of a sidewalk in an area where there have been pedestrian issues, including one fatality. Even though it is late in the game, the DOT should immediately hold a hearing to update residents and hear their concerns.