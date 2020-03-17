Boos and Bravos (March 17)

National Grid suspends collection actions

Bravos to National Grid for suspending any collection-related actions during the coronavirus crisis. It’s good to know that anyone who suffers a financial hardship due to the outbreak will not have to worry about losing their utilities.

Panic-buying should not be tolerated

Boos to every single person who bought more supplies than they needed at the outset of this crisis, leading to panic-buying around the region. Suppliers are assuring the public there is no shortage of products such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but that people are buying more than they could possible use in the short term. Monopolizing a product such as hand sanitizer actually puts all of us at more risk since more people will be without a product that might prevent spreading the virus. The community needs to remember we are all in this together. Buy just what you need.