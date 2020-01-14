Boos and Bravos (Jan. 14)

Calendar to honor suffrage anniversary

Bravos to the Washington County Historical Society for publishing a women’s suffrage calendar to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. It’s good to remember that women have only received the rights of all citizens for a couple of generations now and that it took the valiant actions of women such as Susan B. Anthony, who lived in Greenwich, to get women the right to vote. It’s hard to believe women have only had that right for 100 years.

LaFarr leading by example

Bravos to new Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr for being front and center and providing an example of the type of interaction he is expecting from his staff when they engage with the public going forward. LaFarr plans on putting on a uniform and manning a patrol car on a regular basis to meet with local citizens and get their feedback as he promotes a “community policing” policy in Warren County.

