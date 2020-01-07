Boos and Bravos: Former supervisor does not aid in transition

Former supervisor does not aid in transition

Boos to former Thurman Supervisor Cynthia Hyde for not helping with the transition process after Susan Shepler was elected as the new supervisor in November. Considering the recent problems with security for the town’s accounts, it was important for the new supervisor to know what had been done and what still needed to be done. Hyde should know from experience how difficult it can be to take over for a new supervisor without a transition process. It appears she was being spiteful and obviously not placing the best interests of the town first over her personal feelings. At the end of business on Dec. 31, the new supervisor said she still had not even been given the keys to Town Hall.

Moreau Town Board member steps in to help

Bravos to Moreau Deputy Supervisor Alan Van Tassel who stepped in to help the town through a crisis when some of its computers were infected with a virus over the holidays. The town’s contracted IT company notified the town of a virus, but because the company had only one person on duty, Van Tassel’s company was contacted to help. It took 30 man-hours on Dec. 26-27 to get the job one with Van Tassel working for free.

Gov. Cuomo comes through for Lake George

