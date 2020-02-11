Boos and Bravos (Feb. 11)

Hudson Headwaters to build larger facility
Bravos to the Hudson Headwaters Health Network for pushing forward with plans for a $10 million primary care center in the city of Glens Falls. It wasn’t too long ago that Hudson Headwaters was seen as the savior to rural communities, but expanding its operation in Glens Falls proper shows that Hudson Headwaters continues to play a bigger and bigger role in our local communities. Hudson Headwaters currently operates out of a smaller facility on Broad Street, with plans to move urgent care to a facility at Exit 18 before moving from Broad Street to Larose Street for primary care.
Community reaches out to help lost little boy
Bravos to the staff at Upstate New York Helping Hands in Hudson Falls for taking in a tiny visitor who knocked on their door after dark and finding where he lived. The 4-year-old had wandered away from a sleeping babysitter nearby, and while the child knew his first name, he did not know his last name. The Helping Hands staff lived up to their name - not only did they call Hudson Falls Police - but owner Josh Warner turned to social media to see if anyone knew who the child was. Within minutes, he heard from a woman who said she was a relative and the child lived near the store. Warner’s post on Facebook was shared 700 times in 33 minutes, showing that social media can have enormous benefits under the right circumstances. The boy was returned home in an hour’s time.
College seeking some long-distance learners
Bravos to SUNY Adirondack officials for seeking new, innovative ways to combat the college’s dip in enrollment. The college is planning a pilot program to enroll 25 female high school students from the Middle Eastern country of Qatar. The origination of the idea stemmed from an employee at the college’s academic affairs office who had a connection with someone in Qatar.
Fort Hudson blazing new trails in elderly care
Bravos to Fort Hudson for continuing to evolve its role in elderly care. Fort Hudson now has more clients in the at-home nursing and day care programs than residents in its nursing home. Fort Hudson has a day program that picks people up in handicapped-accessible vans, provides medical care and runs social activities. It also has two at-home nursing care programs that care for more than 200 people. It puts Fort Hudson at the center of a vibrant senior community, while allowing seniors to continue to be independent and self-reliant.
Special Olympics returns to Glens Falls
Bravos to the Special Olympics State Fall Games and the city of Glens Falls for working together to restore the games. The games were held in Glens Falls five years ago, before budget cuts eliminated them. But thanks to help from Sen. Betty Little, the games will be back in Glens Falls this fall.
