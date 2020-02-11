Boos and Bravos (Feb. 11)

Hudson Headwaters to build larger facility

Bravos to the Hudson Headwaters Health Network for pushing forward with plans for a $10 million primary care center in the city of Glens Falls. It wasn’t too long ago that Hudson Headwaters was seen as the savior to rural communities, but expanding its operation in Glens Falls proper shows that Hudson Headwaters continues to play a bigger and bigger role in our local communities. Hudson Headwaters currently operates out of a smaller facility on Broad Street, with plans to move urgent care to a facility at Exit 18 before moving from Broad Street to Larose Street for primary care.

Community reaches out to help lost little boy

Bravos to the staff at Upstate New York Helping Hands in Hudson Falls for taking in a tiny visitor who knocked on their door after dark and finding where he lived. The 4-year-old had wandered away from a sleeping babysitter nearby, and while the child knew his first name, he did not know his last name. The Helping Hands staff lived up to their name - not only did they call Hudson Falls Police - but owner Josh Warner turned to social media to see if anyone knew who the child was. Within minutes, he heard from a woman who said she was a relative and the child lived near the store. Warner’s post on Facebook was shared 700 times in 33 minutes, showing that social media can have enormous benefits under the right circumstances. The boy was returned home in an hour’s time.