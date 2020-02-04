Boos and Bravos (Feb. 4)

State of politics chasing people away

Boos to the state of politics in our country that good people do not want to be part of the process. We learned this week that Aaron Gladd, the Democratic candidate for the state’s 43rd Senate District two years ago, would not run again this year, citing “the toll it would take to win and fight in Albany” on his young family. We found Gladd to be an impressive young man and someone who would be an outstanding leader. We hope he finds a way to serve, even if it is at a more local level. Considering the times we are living in, we certainly understand his decision to put family first.

Huntley plans to keep working for community

Bravos to Queensbury Superintendent Douglas Huntley, not only for his 44 years of service in education, but for his decision to not fully step away from education and the community. Huntley, who retired last week, plans on continuing to teach at SUNY Plattsburgh while also working with the New York State Council of School Superintendents. During his most recent tenure at Queensbury, it was clear that Huntley was not just an educator, but a leader in the community and among other superintendents throughout the region.

Resident sets an example for environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}