Boos and Bravos (Feb. 4)

State of politics chasing people away
Boos to the state of politics in our country that good people do not want to be part of the process. We learned this week that Aaron Gladd, the Democratic candidate for the state’s 43rd Senate District two years ago, would not run again this year, citing “the toll it would take to win and fight in Albany” on his young family. We found Gladd to be an impressive young man and someone who would be an outstanding leader. We hope he finds a way to serve, even if it is at a more local level. Considering the times we are living in, we certainly understand his decision to put family first.
Huntley plans to keep working for community
Bravos to Queensbury Superintendent Douglas Huntley, not only for his 44 years of service in education, but for his decision to not fully step away from education and the community. Huntley, who retired last week, plans on continuing to teach at SUNY Plattsburgh while also working with the New York State Council of School Superintendents. During his most recent tenure at Queensbury, it was clear that Huntley was not just an educator, but a leader in the community and among other superintendents throughout the region.
Resident sets an example for environment
Bravos to Glen Lake resident Paul Derby for leading by example with his plans to spent $25,000 to upgrade his lake home with a state-of-the-art septic system. Derby, a former Glen Lake Protective Association president, said his goal is to be a model for other homeowners. We suspect there are many other residents around the region who want to do the right thing when it comes to protecting the environment. Derby is showing them a clear path.
County owes Whitehead an explanation
Boos to the Personnel Committee on the Warren County Board of Supervisors for taking no action about the appointment of another member to Warren-Washington Counties IDA. Warren County’s new chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Frank Thomas, chose not to reappoint citizen activist Travis Whitehead without giving a reason or even informing Whitehead. When another opening came open this past week, supervisors Peter McDevitt and Brad Magowan spoke up on the issue with support for Whitehead, but the Personnel Committee took no action. The Board of Supervisors still owes Whitehead and the citizens of Warren County an explanation of why he was not reappointed.
County finds creative way to get village revenue
Bravos to Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty for coming up with a creative way to get the village of Lake George some extra revenue to put toward its new sewer treatment plant. Village Mayor Robert Blais had asked the county for $100,000 in occupancy tax money. When supervisors hesitated on that request, Geraghty suggested that parking revenue be used to help the village. The county apparently took in $64,000 in revenue from meters near the Charles R. Wood Park last year. The committee is proposing the county give the village that revenue in the future.
Stefanik continues tirade against Schiff
Boos to Rep. Elise Stefanik for her continued accusations against Rep. Adam Schiff that he lied about what he knew about the whistleblower complaint without any facts to back it up. Stefanik’s beef with Schiff seems to go back to the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings. Her verbal jousting with Schiff got her national attention and praise from the president. It is sad to see that she continues down the same road. Other national news outlets have reported that the whistleblower came to a member of Schiff’s aides looking for guidance. Any accusations that Schiff’s behavior was unethical, or that he helped write the whistleblower’s report, is not based on any factual evidence. We’d prefer to see her get back to addressing issues related to the 21st Congressional District.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Al Matrose.